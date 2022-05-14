Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda to Khushi Kapoor: Full cast of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies

Zoya Akhtar unveiled the first look and the teaser of her film, The Archies. The show, an Indian adaptation of the characters and stories from Archie Comics, is a Netflix original. The film is a highly-anticipated one due to the debut of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor. Apart from the trio, The Archies also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. It is produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India. It will stream on Netflix in 2023. The film has a stellar cast and here's everything you need to know about the cast of Zoya Akhtar's much-anticipated film.
Suhana Khan is the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. In The Archies, Suhana will essay the role of Veronica. She was studying at NYC's Tisch School of the Arts and has also featured in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue for her college project and also covered Vogue's August issue in 2018.
Khushi Kapoor will play Betty in The Archies, she is the younger daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late actress, Sridevi. She also has an elder sister Janhvi Kapoor, who is also a Bollywood actress.
In The Archies, Agastya Nanda will play Archies Andrews. He is the son of Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda. He is also the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan.
Dot is a musician, who has a song named Khamotion. She is the daughter of late Indian rock musician Amit Saigal. Her original composition ‘Everybody Dances to Techno’ made her famous among the genre-lovers.
Vedang Raina is from Mumbai and is quite active on social media. Vedang gained fame after covering popular songs like Talk by Khalid and Earned It by The Weeknd.
Mihir Ahuja is known for his performance in movies like Super 30, Bard of Blood, and Stage of Siege. He was born and brought up in Jamshedpur.
Yuvraj Menda is known for his amazing dancing skills, apart from his acting. He also has more than seven thousand followers on Instagram.
