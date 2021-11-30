Suhana Khan to Ahan Shetty: 5 Gen Z debutantes to look forward to

So far you might have heard names of Suhana Khan, Ahan Shetty, Shanaya Kapoor and others as celebrity kids but believe us they might be the stars you will be obsessing over on social media coming year. Every year, several fresh faces are introduced in the Bollywood film industry. From regional actors making an entry into Bollywood to star kids who are gearing hard to make the film industry sit up and take notice, the year ahead will be a testing ground for all the newcomers. Here’s a look at Gen-Z actors who will be making their debut in the Bollywood film industry soon.
Photo Credit : Suhana Khan's Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor who has already managed to gain a significant fan following on social media is set to make her Bollywood debut under the banner of Dharma production.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty is all set to make his big-screen debut this year with Tadap. Slated to be a romantic film, Tadap also stars Tara Sutaria.
Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi Chakraborty is soon going to make his big Bollywood debut in Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Bad Boy.
From shelling out fashion goals to having a gala time with friends or family, Suhana Khan always keeps her fans updated with her social media posts. Suhana recently completed her studies in New York and it seems like she is getting ready to enter Bollywood very soon.
Agastya Nanda may not be a popular name yet but he might become a sensation. Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is all set to face the cameras and will reportedly make his debut with ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.