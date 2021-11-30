Suhana Khan to Ahan Shetty: 5 Gen Z debutantes to look forward to

1 / 6

Meet the new faces who might reign over Bollywood soon

So far you might have heard names of Suhana Khan, Ahan Shetty, Shanaya Kapoor and others as celebrity kids but believe us they might be the stars you will be obsessing over on social media coming year. Every year, several fresh faces are introduced in the Bollywood film industry. From regional actors making an entry into Bollywood to star kids who are gearing hard to make the film industry sit up and take notice, the year ahead will be a testing ground for all the newcomers. Here’s a look at Gen-Z actors who will be making their debut in the Bollywood film industry soon.

Photo Credit : Suhana Khan's Instagram