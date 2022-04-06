Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor’s bond through the years; PHOTOS

1 / 6

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor's friendship through pictures

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor are extremely close knit. The trio is also pretty popular among the Gen Z star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood. While Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey’s elder daughter Ananya has made her showbiz debut with the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2, the other two are yet to do the same. Last year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana will be making her debut in Bollywood with a Zoya Akhtar directorial. It will be based on the popular international comic The Archie. Suhana will be making her debut with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. As per recent reports, they will be shooting in Ooty for about 40 days. Coming to Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter is too gearing up for her first film project titled Bedhadak. Shanaya will be sharing screen space with Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani in the Karan Johar backed film. Ananya, Suhana, and Shanaya had an extremely close childhood, and they have been BFFs ever since they were kids. A quick scroll through their Instagram spaces reveal the same. So, let us look at Ananya, Shanaya, and Ananya throughout the years!

Photo Credit : Ananya Panday Instagram