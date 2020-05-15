Advertisement
Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan are the most gorgeous mother and daughter duo in Bollywood; See THROWBACK PHOTOS

Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan are the most gorgeous mother and daughter duo in Bollywood; See THROWBACK PHOTOS

Talk about one of the most stylish mother and daughter duos of B-town and Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan top the list! Their throwback photos are worth checking out. Have a look.
64146 reads Mumbai Updated: May 16, 2020 02:36 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Suhana Khan's THROWBACK photos with mom Gauri Khan

    Suhana Khan's THROWBACK photos with mom Gauri Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is one of the most popular star kids on the block. She is widely popular and also has a lot of fan pages dedicated to her. She was recently in news for her latest short film titled "The Grey Part of The Blue". Suhana gave a sneak peek into her talent that she has derived from her father Shah Rukh Khan and left everyone in anticipation for her silver screen debut. Talking about her debut, Shah Rukh Khan has often revealed in interviews that Suhana and Aryan's priority would always be getting the education and Suhana is looking forward to making her debut post that. Gauri Khan's princess is also a total stunner and is often spotted in the city at her stylish best. The star kid recently made her Instagram account public and gave us a glimpse into her life. Her feed is super relatable to any millennial out there as it is filled with her stylish photos, pictures with friends and family along with her vacay moments. Gauri Khan and Suhana are one of the most fashionable and adorable mother-daughter duos in B-Town and are often spotted together at parties, events, red carpets and other Bollywood gatherings. Recently, Suhana's amazing quarantine photoshoot posted by her made headlines as she also mentioned that her dearest mommy Gauri turned photographer for her! Have a look at their throwback pics together which are worth checking out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Too much beauty in one frame

    Too much beauty in one frame

    Maheep Kapoor shared this amazing throwback pic which deserves your attention. It features the millennials Ananya Panday, Suhana and Shanaya Kapoor with their beautiful mothers!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    Suhana and her mom's pic is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    BFFs for life

    BFFs for life

    Could this pic be any more perfect?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Twinning in style

    Twinning in style

    Throwback to the time Suhana and Gauri Khan twinned in white and kept their style game on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    How sweet is this pic!

    How sweet is this pic!

    Suhana Khan looks beyond adorable with mother Gauri Khan in this throwback photo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Candid click

    Candid click

    Flashback to the days the duo took a beach vacation. This is indeed the epitome of a picture-perfect!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Comments

Anonymous

I’m here before all the trolls come to attack!
The first pic is so cute!

Anonymous

mom is got better looks

