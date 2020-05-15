Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan are the most gorgeous mother and daughter duo in Bollywood; See THROWBACK PHOTOS

1 / 7

Suhana Khan's THROWBACK photos with mom Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is one of the most popular star kids on the block. She is widely popular and also has a lot of fan pages dedicated to her. She was recently in news for her latest short film titled "The Grey Part of The Blue". Suhana gave a sneak peek into her talent that she has derived from her father Shah Rukh Khan and left everyone in anticipation for her silver screen debut. Talking about her debut, Shah Rukh Khan has often revealed in interviews that Suhana and Aryan's priority would always be getting the education and Suhana is looking forward to making her debut post that. Gauri Khan's princess is also a total stunner and is often spotted in the city at her stylish best. The star kid recently made her Instagram account public and gave us a glimpse into her life. Her feed is super relatable to any millennial out there as it is filled with her stylish photos, pictures with friends and family along with her vacay moments. Gauri Khan and Suhana are one of the most fashionable and adorable mother-daughter duos in B-Town and are often spotted together at parties, events, red carpets and other Bollywood gatherings. Recently, Suhana's amazing quarantine photoshoot posted by her made headlines as she also mentioned that her dearest mommy Gauri turned photographer for her! Have a look at their throwback pics together which are worth checking out.

Photo Credit : Instagram