Suhana Khan’s pictures with BFFs Ananya and Shanaya

Suhana Khan, born on May 22, 2000, is the only daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and producer-entrepreneur Gauri Khan. She Khan has been making the headlines ever since her childhood for being one of the most popular star kids. Suhana did her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, where she was an athlete. She was in the football team of her school and was even the captain of the under 14 basketball team. Along with being good at sports, Suhana Khan is also a story-teller and has won the Katha National Story Writing Competition. In this digital age, Suhana Khan is a huge social media sensation. Scrolling through Suhana Khan’s official social media handle, one can easily come to know that ever since she was a child, she has been best friends with Bollywood actors Chunky Panday and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughters, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Today, as Suhana Khan turns a year older, here are pictures of the celebrity posing with Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, giving major best friend goals. Read further ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla