test90test92node
Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Suhana Khan
/
Suhana Khan Birthday Special: Take a look at these delightful childhood photos of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter

Suhana Khan Birthday Special: Take a look at these delightful childhood photos of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter

Suhana Khan turns 20 and we have these amazing childhood photos of the star kid which are beyond adorable. Check them out.
2100 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Check out these childhood pictures of Suhana Khan

    Check out these childhood pictures of Suhana Khan

    Suhana Khan turns 20 today and best friend Ananya Panday dropped in a sweet virtual wish for her best friend at midnight wishing her quoting "the two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! happy 20th bday Sue but u will be my little baby forever". Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are undoubtedly one of the most powerful and loved couples in B-Town. Their daughter Suhana Khan is already a favourite for paparazzi. Suhana Khan is one of the favorite starkids on social media and her latest pictures of Instagram show why. Suhana shared on Instagram, a series of new pictures in which she looks more stunning than ever. When posing for the camera, she is seen wearing silk printed sleeveless top tucked in her blue jeans, clicked by Mumma Gauri Khan. Suhana looks no less than a professional model in these photos. SRK has revealed in several interviews how his elder son is inclined towards filmmaking and Suhana is more into entering Bollywood as an actress. Currently she is completing her college in the United States but is back in Mumbai due to the epidemic of Coronavirus worldwide. Her best friend Ananya Panday who made her debut last year with Student of the Year shared the same with Pinkvilla "Speaking of it, last year her best friend Ananya had told Pinkvilla, "I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act." Today we have some amazing childhood photos of the starkid which are worth your attention. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Look at this cutie

    Look at this cutie

    Isn't she looking cute as button in this picture?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Pool sessions with the best

    Pool sessions with the best

    How adorable is this throwback picture of the starkid with Shanaya Kapoor?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    The Boss ladies

    The Boss ladies

    With their mothers, Shanaya , Suhana and Ananya pose delightfully.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Rocking the traditional looks

    Rocking the traditional looks

    Suhana is all smiles for the camera in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    Pretty in pink

    Pretty in pink

    Enjoying winter days with the best.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Dont mess with us

    Dont mess with us

    A Bollywood version of Charlie's Angels.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Cycle rides with daddy

    Cycle rides with daddy

    SRK and Suhana enjoy a quick ride in their cycles before SRK starts shooting again.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Isn't she just gorgeous?

    Isn't she just gorgeous?

    With cute french fringes and bestie Shanaya Kapoor in the same frame, this picture cant get better.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Stealing kisses from papa dearest.

    Stealing kisses from papa dearest.

    On the sets of the iconic movie, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and surely a winning picture of the father daughter duo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Agastya Nanda: From basic tees to black tux; Take cues from the star kid on how to look effortlessly cool
Agastya Nanda: From basic tees to black tux; Take cues from the star kid on how to look effortlessly cool
Navya Naveli Nanda: Amitabh Bachchan\'s granddaughter\'s THESE photos prove she is an epitome of grace and style
Navya Naveli Nanda: Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter's THESE photos prove she is an epitome of grace and style
Madhuri Dixit\'s son Arin is one handsome chap; Have you seen THESE photos of the young lad?
Madhuri Dixit's son Arin is one handsome chap; Have you seen THESE photos of the young lad?
PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput\'s daughter Misha will steal your heart with her cuteness
PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha will steal your heart with her cuteness
Palak Tiwari: Shweta Tiwari\'s gorgeous daughter shows how to slay in black outfits; Check PHOTOS
Palak Tiwari: Shweta Tiwari's gorgeous daughter shows how to slay in black outfits; Check PHOTOS
Ibrahim Ali Khan\'s childhood photos are too cute to handle; Check out
Ibrahim Ali Khan's childhood photos are too cute to handle; Check out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement