Suhana Khan Birthday Special: Take a look at these delightful childhood photos of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter

Check out these childhood pictures of Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan turns 20 today and best friend Ananya Panday dropped in a sweet virtual wish for her best friend at midnight wishing her quoting "the two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! happy 20th bday Sue but u will be my little baby forever". Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are undoubtedly one of the most powerful and loved couples in B-Town. Their daughter Suhana Khan is already a favourite for paparazzi. Suhana Khan is one of the favorite starkids on social media and her latest pictures of Instagram show why. Suhana shared on Instagram, a series of new pictures in which she looks more stunning than ever. When posing for the camera, she is seen wearing silk printed sleeveless top tucked in her blue jeans, clicked by Mumma Gauri Khan. Suhana looks no less than a professional model in these photos. SRK has revealed in several interviews how his elder son is inclined towards filmmaking and Suhana is more into entering Bollywood as an actress. Currently she is completing her college in the United States but is back in Mumbai due to the epidemic of Coronavirus worldwide. Her best friend Ananya Panday who made her debut last year with Student of the Year shared the same with Pinkvilla "Speaking of it, last year her best friend Ananya had told Pinkvilla, "I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act." Today we have some amazing childhood photos of the starkid which are worth your attention. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram