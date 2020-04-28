Suhana Khan: From her bond with Shah Rukh Khan to acting plans, 5 interesting revelations made by the star kid

1 / 6

5 interesting revelations made by Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is a star in her own right. The star kid is yet to make her debut in Bollywood, but still enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Suhana graduated from Ardingly college at Sussex, London. She even received a Russell Cup for her contribution to drama. Suhana took the internet by storm when she finally made her Instagram account public. Since going public, Suhana has been sharing some really interesting pictures giving her fans and followers an insight into her lavish life. As of now, Suhana Khan enjoys a fan following of 665K and in case you missed out, her Instagram bio reads, "So I can be like you." Just a few weeks ago, Suhana shared a pic of herself experimenting with makeup. That's not all! Gauri Khan also shared a photo of her daughter and revealed that Suhana is giving her makeup tips. Well, it is a known fact that Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter aspires to become an actress. Time and again, SRK has spilled beans on his daughter's Bollywood plans. In an interview with a leading daily, SRK mentioned that while his son desires to be a filmmaker, Suhana wants to act in films. Later, Shah Rukh Khan also revealed his daughter was his assistant director on the sets of Aanand L Rai's Zero. SRK later revealed that she came on sets to learn acting. In an interview with Femina, SRK also mentioned that Suhana doesn't want to learn from him but she wants to be an actor in her own right. The actor also mentioned, "Suhana can be an actor if she has the passion and guts to work five times harder than me and get paid ten times less than I do, if times don't change for women actors. I want her to experience what my female co-stars have gone through. My daughter will be an actor like them and I want to feel the pain." SRK and Gauri Khan's daughter created a lot of buzz when she made her debut on Vogue magazine's August 2018 edition. The star kid looked beautiful beyond words and revealed a lot about herself. From being the daughter of a superstar to her Bollywood plans and more, Suhana revealed interesting secrets. In an interview with Pinkvilla, her makeup artist, Namrata Soni mentioned that SRK's daughter is a superstar. "She is so young, but she knows what she wants to do, she knows how she wants to look and she knows her staff," she said. Earlier, Ananya Panday who has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood spoke about her BFF Suhana and revealed that she is a wonderful actor. Well, as we look forward to Suhana's debut in Bollywood, here are some interesting things revealed by the star kid during her interview with Vogue. Are you looking forward to her debut? Let us know in the comments section below.

Photo Credit : Instagram