/
/
/
Suhana Khan: From her magazine cover to short film, 6 times Shah Rukh Khan's daughter made headlines
Suhana Khan: From her magazine cover to short film, 6 times Shah Rukh Khan's daughter made headlines
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is undeniably the most talked about star kids in B-town and fans are impatiently awaiting her silver screen debut. On that note, here are five times the star kid made headlines and caused a storm on the internet!
Written By
Ekta Varma
2462 reads
Mumbai
Published: April 13, 2020 07:48 pm
1 / 7
6 times Suhana Khan made headlines
Suhana Khan has always been the talk of the town as she is one of the most popular star kids of the Bollywood industry. She was recently in news for her latest short film titled "The Grey Part of The Blue". Suhana gave a sneak peek into her talent that she has derived from her father Shah Rukh Khan and left everyone in anticipation for her silver screen debut. Talking about her debut, Shah Rukh Khan has often revealed in interviews that Suhana and Aryan's first priority would always be getting education and Suhana is definitely looking forward to make her debut post that. Gauri Khan's princess is also a total stunner and is often spotted in city at her stylish best. From airports to movies and filmy parties, she often made heads turn and gives us major fashion goals. The star kid recently made her Instagram account public and gave us a glimpse into her life. Her feed is super relatable to any millennial out there as it is filled with her stylish photos, pictures with friends and family along with her vacay moments. Check out five times Suhana Khan made headlines and broke the internet making us impatient for her debut.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 7
When she made her magazine cover debut
Suhana Khan made a striking debut on a leading magazine cover in 2018 as the cover star. As soon as the cover was unveiled on social media, many users started commenting about the team choosing Suhana as the cover star.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 7
Her short film
While we are looking forward to seeing her make her Bollywood debut, the gorgeous star-kid proves that acting is in her genes as she breathes life into her first acting venture titled The Grey Part of Blue. Suhana essays the role of Sandy, a young adult who is looking forward to introducing her boyfriend to her parents. The short film sees just two characters, she and her friend (Robin Gonella), driving to a hotel and realising that their relationship has hit the dead-end.
Photo Credit : Youtube
4 / 7
The star kid flaunts her gorgeous dance moves
A video of Suhana Khan went viral on the internet in 2019 because of her amazing dance moves. Suhana was seen tapping her foot on the beats of the song 'Footloose' by Kenny Loggins and the video instantly went viral on social media.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 7
The big screen debut rumours
Earlier this year, there were rumours around the block that Karan Johar might be launching Suhana Khan and Asim Riaz in Student Of The Year 3. However, Karan Johar took to Twitter and denied the rumours. Rubbishing the reports, Karan Johar wrote, "Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3 !!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!"
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 7
Making her social media account public
Suhana Khan recently made her Instagram account public and her fans were taken by surprise! She currently enjoys a following of around 648,000!
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 7
A candid click from one of her plays
In 2019, Suhana had been trending online, with a new picture of hers going viral. In the picture, Suhana can be seen enacting a scene in a play along with a couple of other students.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment