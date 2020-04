Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan to Khushi Kapoor: Star kids who give summer wardrobe goals; Check out PHOTOS

1 / 7

Style tips to steal from celeb kids

Summer is almost here! Sadly, this year we have to start the early days of the season indoors but let's wait for the best. Meanwhile, social media is giving us a lot of trends to follow for the upcoming season. One thing that people are most fascinated about now is what they would wear for the first outing ever post quarantine when they meet their friends after a long time. Talking about style, we know how Bollywood actors don't fail to make an impression on us. But now certain celeb kids have also caught our attention with their uber-cool style statements. When you are the son of one of the biggest stars the Indian cinema has ever seen, then you are prone to spotlight even if you have made your debut in Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan will completely agree with it. Aryan’s whereabouts and social media are continuously making headlines and his pictures with his friends and family go viral every time. Today we have some star kids of Bollywood giving us style goals for summer 2020.

Photo Credit : Instagram