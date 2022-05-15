From Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor to Agastya Nanda, 5 times we spotted The Archies' cast

1 / 6

5 times we spotted The Archies' cast

The Archies is one of the most famous comics in the world. A while back, Zoya Akhtar delighted all of us announcing the Bollywood version of The Archies. But wait - there is more! Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, late actress Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda will make their much-awaited debut in The Archies. Yes, the stakes are just too high! While it has been a long time since there has been a buzz about this movie, finally on Saturday, the movie’s very first teaser was unveiled. It was revealed that the movie also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. From Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to Janhvi Kapoor, everyone cheered for the newcomers and the whole online space was in a festive mood today. Fans absolutely cannot wait to see what the next generation of star kids bring to the table. With Zoya Akhtar to guide them, it is sure going to be an absolutely amazing endeavour. So, here are 5 pictures from the time we spotted The Archies cast working together.

Photo Credit : Zoya Akhtar Instagram