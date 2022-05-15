From Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor to Agastya Nanda, 5 times we spotted The Archies' cast

The Archies is one of the most famous comics in the world. A while back, Zoya Akhtar delighted all of us announcing the Bollywood version of The Archies. But wait - there is more! Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, late actress Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda will make their much-awaited debut in The Archies. Yes, the stakes are just too high! While it has been a long time since there has been a buzz about this movie, finally on Saturday, the movie’s very first teaser was unveiled. It was revealed that the movie also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. From Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to Janhvi Kapoor, everyone cheered for the newcomers and the whole online space was in a festive mood today. Fans absolutely cannot wait to see what the next generation of star kids bring to the table. With Zoya Akhtar to guide them, it is sure going to be an absolutely amazing endeavour. So, here are 5 pictures from the time we spotted The Archies cast working together.
Photo Credit : Zoya Akhtar Instagram
The Archies cast had been meeting frequently for the past few months. They were often spotted outside their dance rehearsals. On once such occasion, she got pictures of Zoya and Khushi. Khushi was also seen sporting a new hair look. From a distance, the star kid was seen sporting fringes and a slightly different hair colour.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Agastya was also papped quite a lot of times at Zoya Akhtar's office. The star kid never failed to turn heads with his smart style and boyish charm.
We had spotted Suhana outside dance classes along with Agastya and Zoya. Well, it seems the star kids have been practicing their dance moves quite well and we cannot wait to be dazzled!
Of course, The Archies cast and crew have been super sneaky and secretive which have built up a lot of buzz and suspense. Even when Khushi was spotted out and about in the city, she'd conceal her hairstyle and bangs from the paps.
How can we not gush about the creator of it all? It was Zoya Akhtar's brilliant idea to bring all this young talent together and we are super grateful to her. Zoya was also often spotted with the star kids.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app