Star kids who made Instagram account public

There's no denying that some star kids are as popular as their celebrity parents. They enjoy huge popularity and have many fan clubs dedicated to them on social media. From their pictures to rumours of making their debut in Bollywood, they break the internet for many reasons. Some of the most popular star kids who are always grabbing everyone's attention are Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Aarav Bhatia, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Naveli Nanda. Aryan Khan, who has no plans to become an actor, keeps creating buzz for multiple reasons. He enjoys a great fan following on social media. Speaking of that, Sara Ali Khan's brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan also has a great amount of followers on Instagram. From his handsome selfies to hilarious videos with Sara, Ibrahim makes news every time he uploads something on IG. Suhana Khan is another star kid to watch out for! This year, Suhana made her IG profile public and it took the internet by storm. For more details, check out this list of star kids who grabbed the spotlight by going public on Instagram this year.

Photo Credit : Suhana Khan Instagram/Khushi Kapoor Instagram