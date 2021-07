Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda to Shanaya Kapoor; 5 stunning PHOTOS of star kids that ruled social media this week

1 / 6

Star kids take over social media this week with their photos

Bollywood's popular star kids certainly know how to rule the social media game. Now, as some of them are already ruling hearts since their debut in Bollywood and others are gearing up to step into the world of showbiz, they continue to raise the bar when it comes to their style statements. Speaking of this, the entire week, popular star kids including Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan remained in the headlines. While Suhana is in the US, she continues to make heads turn with her social media handle. It has been a while since she made her profile public and since then, her photos leave the internet gushing over her stunning looks. On the other hand, Navya Naveli Nanda, who is on her way to becoming an entrepreneur, also won hearts with her mesmerising and endearing photos. Khushi and Shanaya, who are cousins, are currently gearing up for their debut in Bollywood. The two have been acing their social media game since they made their profiles public. Be it dropping glimpses of their dance classes or just family time, Khushi and Shanaya surely have proved to be pros at their social media game. Sara, on the other hand, is already a Gen-Z star with an impeccable style. Her quirky yet stylish fashion statement always leaves an impact on fans. All this week, Instagram witnessed these gorgeous star kids winning hearts, one post at a time. Check them out below.

Photo Credit : Suhana Khan/Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram