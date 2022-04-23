Suhana Khan to Navya Naveli Nanda; 5 star kids who have gained serious fandom

1 / 6

Star kids who rule social media

Bollywood is a combination of talented artists and incredible movies. From Kareena Kapoor to Aamir Khan to Deepika Padukone to Shah Rukh Khan, many actors have established a prominent space in the film industry with their hard work over years. The fans not only love to watch their performances but also eagerly wait to catch a glimpse of their favourite actors. Thanks to the paparazzi, we get 24x7 updates about our popular celebrities. And with the advent of social media, fans have got closer access to stars and their lives like never before. The celebrities not just promote their work on social media platforms but also often treat their followers with glimpses from their personal lives. But it’s not just Bollywood’s top stars who are loved, their kids have also gained stardom even despite being away from the film industry. How they live, what they eat, their partners, their styles– fans love to know everything about them. From Suhana Khan to Shanaya Kapoor, here are 5 super-fashionable star kids who have established serious fandom on social media.

Photo Credit : Suhana Khan Instagram