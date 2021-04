1 / 6

Suhana Khan’s best outfits

Suhana Khan is the only daughter of Bollywood’s very popular actor, Shah Rukh Khan, and entrepreneur Gauri Khan. Born on May 22, 2000, Suhana Khan has always been in the limelight for being one of the biggest star kids. She pursued her secondary education from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, where she was an athlete. Suhana was in the football team of her school and was even the captain of the under 14 basketball team. Along with being very good in sports, Suhana Khan is also a great storyteller and has won the Katha National Story Writing Competition. In this digital age, Suhana Khan has become a big social media sensation. The superstar’s daughter is often spotted making headlines for her goofy and informative posts. Scrolling through Suhana Khan’s official social media handle, one can easily come to know that even at this very young age, she is the ultimate fashion icon making style statements and giving major fashion goals. Suhana Khan has a great fashion sense that is worthy of appreciation. Here are Suhana Khan’s outfits that will prove that the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan has an outfit for every mood. Read ahead to take a look at Suhana Khan’s best outfits.

Photo Credit : Suhana Khan Instagram