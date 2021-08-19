Suhana Khan: PHOTOS of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter that set the internet on fire

1 / 6

Suhana Khan creating a buzz among the fans

Suhana Khan is a popular name amongst the celebrity children in Bollywood. She is the daughter of Bollywood actor, Shah Rukh Khan and entrepreneur, Gauri Khan. Born on May 22, 2000, Suhana Khan has always been in the limelight. She has studied acting. Suhana often makes style statements at public events, proving to be the ultimate fashion icon of the “new-generation”. Recently, there have been reports that suggest filmmaker, Zoya Akhtar will be launching Suhana Khan in her upcoming movie, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Suhana Khan is sure to become the next big thing in Bollywood and the social media sensation is often spotted creating a buzz amongst the audience. Here are times when Suhana Khan set the internet on fire with the pictures she shared on her official social media handle. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Suhana Khan Instagram