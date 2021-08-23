Suhana Khan: PHOTOS of the star kid prove she is the darling of her family

Suhana Khan is one of the most popular Bollywood celebrity children and has always been in the limelight ever since her childhood. She is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Suhana is a huge internet sensation in herself. She has often made the headlines for sharing goofy and informative posts, setting the internet on fire. Recently, her fans have been on cloud nine as it has been reported that Suhana Khan will be seen making her Bollywood debut in a Zoya Akhtar movie. Suhana Khan, who is currently studying in New York, has always remained true to her roots and has often revealed to have been missing her family when she’s away. Here are pictures of Suhana Khan that prove she is inseparable from her family. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and Abram Khan visit their mother, Gauri Khan’s store in order to join her for lunch at work.
Suhana, Aryan, and Abram pose along with “daddy cool” Shah Rukh Khan for the camera as they look adorable together.
Suhana Khan gets clicked with Shah Rukh Khan as they enjoy the night with their close friends and family.
Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and Abram Khan pose for the camera together as they get sun-kissed.
Suhana Khan gets clicked posing for the camera with her parents, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, and her brothers, Aryan Khan and Abram Khan, for a picture perfect frame, as they twin with each other in white outfits.