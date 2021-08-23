Suhana Khan: PHOTOS of the star kid prove she is the darling of her family

1 / 6

Pictures of Suhana Khan with her family prove she is close to them

Suhana Khan is one of the most popular Bollywood celebrity children and has always been in the limelight ever since her childhood. She is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Suhana is a huge internet sensation in herself. She has often made the headlines for sharing goofy and informative posts, setting the internet on fire. Recently, her fans have been on cloud nine as it has been reported that Suhana Khan will be seen making her Bollywood debut in a Zoya Akhtar movie. Suhana Khan, who is currently studying in New York, has always remained true to her roots and has often revealed to have been missing her family when she’s away. Here are pictures of Suhana Khan that prove she is inseparable from her family. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla