Suhana Khan to Priyanka Chopra: Celebs who faced discrimination

Bollywood's history of racial discrimination and favouring the idea that fairness is beautiful is known to everyone. The glamorous industry has been criticised a lot of times for not casting people of dusky skin tones in its movies several times and many celebs have come forward with their tales of facial discrimination. Here's a look at Bollywood celebrities who shared their experiences about facing discrimination.
In her biography, the actress had revealed the circumstances of the racist bullying she faced when she was in her teens and went to attend high school in America.
The actress received racist statements from a fellow contestant Jade Goody when she participated in the British reality show Big Brother.
The daughter of Shah Rukh Khan once penned down a post on the awful comments she received for her skin tone.
In a recent post on Instagram, Remo revealed how he used to receive harsh comments like Kalu and Kalia due to his skin tone.
The actor once revealed in an interview that he was rejected many times by directors and producers because of his dark complexion.
