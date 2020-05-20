Advertisement
Suhana Khan: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter's captions on social media reveal her great sense of humour

Suhana Khan is making us impatient for her debut with her social media every now and then, today take a look at her interesting captions she used for her posts.
7674 reads Mumbai Updated: May 20, 2020 01:48 pm
    Suhana Khan has been keeping herself occupied doing different several interesting things this lockdown and utilizing her time in a productive way. She turned editor for her close friend Ananya Panday a couple of days ago when she stitched a video together which is a collection of Ananya's behind-the-scenes clips from some of her photoshoots. Suhana is back in Mumbai at her parents die to the current lockdown, she was studying in New York, after having completed her studies at Ardingly College in the UK. The star kid is soon going to enter the film industry. Speaking of it, last year her best friend Ananya had told Pinkvilla, " I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act." While several celebrities miss out on a lot of stuff in the midst of the lockout like dining out with BFFs, partying at famous clubs, meeting their friends, and of course, getting papped. Suhana Khan posted some stunning pictures that looked straight out of a professional shooting but were actually shot by mom Gauri Khan. Suhana looks pretty confident before the camera and fans can't wait to hear her announcement that she's joining the showbiz world. While fans are still anticipated about her debut. She has various fan pages on social media platforms dedicated to her already due to her amazing style statements and good looks. Today we have some interesting captions used by the star kid which reveal her humourous side. Check them out

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Suhana captures a beautiful picture of elder brother Aryan Khan and mother Gauri Khan sunkissed to perfection and captions it as 'Ain’t no sunshine'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Suhana captioned her picture as "Her lips are devil red and her skin’s the colour of mocha"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    She quoted this picture as 'Bros before hoes'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    She shared her Diwali picture with a caption 'Make me laugh and take me dancing'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Suhana poses with her co stars and called this picture" Drama is really cool"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    "You talkin to me??? (Pls get it lol)" was her quote for this sunkissed picture of herself.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Suhana called herself a bully in this picture with her friend and captioned it as 'I am a Bully'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Loving her company she captioned this picture as "Three’s a crowd"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

