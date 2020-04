1 / 6

Star kids who made headlines this quarantine

Coronavirus outbreak is increasing day by day. The outbreak has terribly affected schools, colleges and the Indian Economy. A lot of movies have pushed their release dates, shoots have been cancelled and Bollywood actors have been using this quarantine time to do other things at home. Due to the shut down of various schools and colleges, a lot of star kids have returned back to the city for safety measures. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is spending quality time at home with mom Gauri Khan. Apart from her, Karan Johar's kids Roohi and Yash Johar are lightening our feed with their cute antics. Today, have a look at these star kids who made headlines this quarantine.

Photo Credit : Instagram