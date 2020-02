1 / 8

Suhana Khan's beauty looks are ruling hearts already

Suhana Khan is that one star kid who already has a huge fan base even before making her debut in Bollywood. The diva's photos on social media always make it to the most trending things on the internet whether it's her selfies or her no-makeup looks. Shah Rukh Khan opened up how his kids Suhana and Aryan would soon make their Bollywood debut. Suhana's best friend Ananya Panday made her debut with Student of the Year 2 and is now a part of really exciting new project like Khaali Peeli after Pati Patni Aur Woh. Suhana is often spotted with Ananya Panday and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor. We would love to see her on-screen soon. Check out these amazing photos of Suhana Khan which prove that her beauty game on point and we would like to steal her beauty looks.

Photo Credit : Instagram