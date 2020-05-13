Suhana Khan: Times when Shah Rukh Khan's daughter proved she is the most relatable millennial on the block

1 / 8

Here's what makes Suhana Khan relatable

Suhana Khan has always been the talk of the town as she is one of the most popular star kids of the Bollywood industry. She was recently in news for her latest short film titled "The Grey Part of The Blue". Suhana gave a sneak peek into her talent that she has derived from her father Shah Rukh Khan and left everyone in anticipation for her silver screen debut. Talking about her debut, Shah Rukh Khan has often revealed in interviews that Suhana and Aryan's priority would always be getting the education and Suhana is looking forward to making her debut post that. Gauri Khan's princess is also a total stunner and is often spotted in the city at her stylish best. From airports to movies and filmy parties, she often made heads turn and give us major fashion goals. The star kid recently made her Instagram account public and gave us a glimpse into her life. Her feed is super relatable to any millennial out there as it is filled with her stylish photos, pictures with friends and family along with her vacay moments. Check out times she proved she's the most relatable millennial in town!

Photo Credit : Instagram