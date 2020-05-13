/
/
/
Suhana Khan: Times when Shah Rukh Khan's daughter proved she is the most relatable millennial on the block
Suhana Khan: Times when Shah Rukh Khan's daughter proved she is the most relatable millennial on the block
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is amongst the most anticipated debutantes in Bollywood. She is extremely gorgeous and paparazzi favourite. Here are the times when the star kid proved she is one of the most relatable millennials in B-town.
Written By
Ekta Varma
131913 reads
Mumbai
Updated: May 14, 2020 01:16 pm
1 / 8
Here's what makes Suhana Khan relatable
Suhana Khan has always been the talk of the town as she is one of the most popular star kids of the Bollywood industry. She was recently in news for her latest short film titled "The Grey Part of The Blue". Suhana gave a sneak peek into her talent that she has derived from her father Shah Rukh Khan and left everyone in anticipation for her silver screen debut. Talking about her debut, Shah Rukh Khan has often revealed in interviews that Suhana and Aryan's priority would always be getting the education and Suhana is looking forward to making her debut post that. Gauri Khan's princess is also a total stunner and is often spotted in the city at her stylish best. From airports to movies and filmy parties, she often made heads turn and give us major fashion goals. The star kid recently made her Instagram account public and gave us a glimpse into her life. Her feed is super relatable to any millennial out there as it is filled with her stylish photos, pictures with friends and family along with her vacay moments. Check out times she proved she's the most relatable millennial in town!
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 8
A simple yet cute Instagram bio
Gone are the days of fancy bios, Suhana's Instagram bio reads, "So I can be like you."
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 8
Quarantine mood
Suhana's pic aptly describes everyone's quarantine mood.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
Experimenting with makeup is the best thing to do when bored
Every millennial out there loves to experiment with makeup!
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
Sibling holiday snaps are the best
Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam make the coolest sibling duos in town.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
Being a part of cultural events
Suhana shared these snaps with her drama team. Throwback to the time she played a part in Romeo & Juliet.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
Love binge-watching shows
In her interview with a magazine, Suhana revealed her favourite show to watch and mentioned she is binge-watching Black Mirror and Orange is the new black.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
Loves hanging out with friends
Hanging out with BFFs is the best to-do thing ever.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment