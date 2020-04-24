Suhana Khan's 7 photos with younger brother AbRam prove he is the apple of her eye; Check out

1 / 8

Suhana Khan and AbRam's unmissable moments together

Suhana Khan is one of the most anticipated debutants of the industry and there's no denying that. The star kid has been the talk of the town for a long time now. She is often spotted at airports, events, parties and her lunch dates with BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. The trio is quite popular and never misses an opportunity to make a glam statement. Suhana is also extremely stylish and slays every look with ease. From a simple tee and denim, airport looks, the glam party looks to heavily embellished ethnic wear, she pulls off every outfit with sheer grace and is truly a star in rising. The star kid has often made headlines due to various reasons. She took the internet by a storm when she featured on a magazine cover. From her dance rehearsal videos, performances in plays to her latest short film 'Grey Part of the Blue' she has left everyone excited for her debut and how! Talking about her debut, Shah Rukh Khan has often revealed in interviews that Suhana and Aryan's priority would always be getting an education and Suhana is looking forward to making her debut post that. SRK and Gauri Khan's daughter recently broke the internet when she made her social media account public and treated her fans with her most amazing snaps. She has been pretty active on Instagram as she posts her minimal makeup looks, gorgeous glam looks to pictures with her family. She is also extremely fond of her little brother AbRam and they make the coolest sister-brother duo in town! Their photos together are hard to miss. Check it out!

Photo Credit : Instagram