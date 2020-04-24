X
Suhana Khan's 7 photos with younger brother AbRam prove he is the apple of her eye; Check out

Suhana Khan's 7 photos with younger brother AbRam prove he is the apple of her eye; Check out

Shah Rukh Khan's children Suhana, Aryan and AbRam are amongst the most popular star kids in the industry. Check out Suhana's pictures with her little brother AbRam which are too adorable to miss.
Mumbai
  1 / 8
    Suhana Khan and AbRam's unmissable moments together

    Suhana Khan and AbRam's unmissable moments together

    Suhana Khan is one of the most anticipated debutants of the industry and there's no denying that. The star kid has been the talk of the town for a long time now. She is often spotted at airports, events, parties and her lunch dates with BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. The trio is quite popular and never misses an opportunity to make a glam statement. Suhana is also extremely stylish and slays every look with ease. From a simple tee and denim, airport looks, the glam party looks to heavily embellished ethnic wear, she pulls off every outfit with sheer grace and is truly a star in rising. The star kid has often made headlines due to various reasons. She took the internet by a storm when she featured on a magazine cover. From her dance rehearsal videos, performances in plays to her latest short film 'Grey Part of the Blue' she has left everyone excited for her debut and how! Talking about her debut, Shah Rukh Khan has often revealed in interviews that Suhana and Aryan's priority would always be getting an education and Suhana is looking forward to making her debut post that. SRK and Gauri Khan's daughter recently broke the internet when she made her social media account public and treated her fans with her most amazing snaps. She has been pretty active on Instagram as she posts her minimal makeup looks, gorgeous glam looks to pictures with her family. She is also extremely fond of her little brother AbRam and they make the coolest sister-brother duo in town! Their photos together are hard to miss. Check it out!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 8
    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    Suhana and AbRam's selfie is too endearing to handle!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 8
    Making your hearts melt

    Making your hearts melt

    The star kids' this snap is all hearts as we cannot get enough of their beauty.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 8
    Cuddled up in his sister's arms

    Cuddled up in his sister's arms

    AbRam is truly Suhana's darling and this snap will surely make your day.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 8
    Candid click

    Candid click

    The siblings' candid snap is unmissable!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 8
    AbRam is everyone's favourite

    AbRam is everyone's favourite

    The little munchkin is a popular favourite among everyone and this pic is proof.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  7 / 8
    The popular trio

    The popular trio

    Suhana, Aryan and AbRam are indeed the coolest and most stylish siblings in town!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  8 / 8
    Sun-kissed moments

    Sun-kissed moments

    Isn't this a picture-perfect?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

