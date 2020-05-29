Suhana Khan's birthday snap to Anushka Sharma's Diwali pic: When celebs gave a glimpse of their luxe balconies

1 / 11

Bollywood celebs and their luxurious balconies

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, turned a year older recently. As she is currently back from the United States with her family in Mumbai due to the ongoing Coronavirus situation worldwide, the star kid celebrated her 20th birthday indoors. Suhana decided to give the world a glimpse of her low key yet lovely birthday celebrations. She shared a stunning picture of herself from her balcony of the infamous Mannat and the picture surely gave us hints that she is a born star. Suhana also shared a picture of her younger brother AbRam's card where he calls her the best sister in the world. The star kid donned a monochrome body con slip dress for her birthday pictures and even shared a story in slow motion which broke the internet. The current situation of the entire world, which has put a lot of industry to a standstill including the entertainment industry. More and more stars have started interacting with their fans on their social media handles and have ended up opening publicly like never before. From Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma, Bollywood celebrities have started updating their social media almost daily and even started indulging themselves in some really cool activities during this phase. As they have been sharing quite a few pictures from their homes, celebs have been giving fans a sneak peek into their luxurious homes like never before and today we have some amazing photos B Town celebs shared from their beautiful balaconies. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram