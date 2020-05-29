/
Suhana Khan's birthday snap to Anushka Sharma's Diwali pic: When celebs gave a glimpse of their luxe balconies
Suhana Khan's birthday photos surely blew up the internet but it also gave us a glimpse of the infamous Mannat's luxurious balcony which is exactly the spot from where SRK waves back to his fans. Today we bring to you some pictures of beautiful balconies of Bollywood celebs.
Bollywood celebs and their luxurious balconies
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, turned a year older recently. As she is currently back from the United States with her family in Mumbai due to the ongoing Coronavirus situation worldwide, the star kid celebrated her 20th birthday indoors. Suhana decided to give the world a glimpse of her low key yet lovely birthday celebrations. She shared a stunning picture of herself from her balcony of the infamous Mannat and the picture surely gave us hints that she is a born star. Suhana also shared a picture of her younger brother AbRam's card where he calls her the best sister in the world. The star kid donned a monochrome body con slip dress for her birthday pictures and even shared a story in slow motion which broke the internet. The current situation of the entire world, which has put a lot of industry to a standstill including the entertainment industry. More and more stars have started interacting with their fans on their social media handles and have ended up opening publicly like never before. From Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma, Bollywood celebrities have started updating their social media almost daily and even started indulging themselves in some really cool activities during this phase. As they have been sharing quite a few pictures from their homes, celebs have been giving fans a sneak peek into their luxurious homes like never before and today we have some amazing photos B Town celebs shared from their beautiful balaconies. Check them out.
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani enjoys her evening tea at her family home with her beautiful mom.
Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor's giving us workout goals with her quarantine pictures from her home in Mumbai.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's luxe bungalow in Mumbai which faces the sea has this amazing view.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's dream pad in Mumbai is giving us balcony goals as we can see a pretty view and comfortable couches with their pet in this picture.
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan's stunning house has one of the most luxurious balconies in the city for sure!
Disha Patani
Disha Patani's bachelor pad is surely a dream home for all the hardworking girls out there and we love the spacious balcony of the diva with wooden floors.
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora enjoys fun time with her son and pet in the balcony at her Mumbai home.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan
It's no surprise that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's home in Mumbai is a place for numerous Bollywood parties of the stars, in this picture Kareena shared glimpses of her home's cute garden in her balcony.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Diwali snap gave us a view of their enormous balcony in their Worli home.
Shah Rukh Khan's home
Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat is now no less than a tourist point in Mumbai and his daughter Suhana recently shared a picture of herself on its balcony and broke the internet.
