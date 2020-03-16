Home
/
Photos
/
Suhana Khan
/
Suhana Khan's Instagram PHOTOS: 6 style tips to STEAL from Shah Rukh Khan's daughter

Suhana Khan's Instagram PHOTOS: 6 style tips to STEAL from Shah Rukh Khan's daughter

Suhana Khan recently made her Instagram account public and fans can't keep calm. Suhana gave us an insight into her lavish life and no doubt, her stunning pictures are an absolute treat to the eyes. Here are a few of her outfits that will give you the style tips.
6950 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    6 style tips to steal from Suhana Khan

    6 style tips to steal from Suhana Khan

    Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan recently made her Instagram account public and fans can't keep calm. Suhana gave us an insight into her lavish life and no doubt, her stunning pictures are an absolute treat to the eyes. Suhana now has a following of 345,000 and her Instagram bio reads, 'So I can be like you.' Suhana's Instagram feed includes photos of her siblings, BFFs, vacation and college life. There are no photos of Suhana with dad Shah Rukh Khan but he has liked many of her photos. Going by her social media posts, one can clearly say that Suhana has a good taste in fashion. Be it slaying in a casual look or getting ready in traditional for a wedding, Suhana's style game is on point. She aces every outfit with extreme confidence. She is indeed an epitome of a millennial style icon. Given the fact she has a great outlook on fashion, here are a few of her outfits that will give you the style tips you would want to steal from her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Perfect dress

    Perfect dress

    Suhana knows how to keep it simple yet stylish.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Look your best in a crop top

    Look your best in a crop top

    In this photo, Suhana can be seen rocking a coordinate set of pants and a crop top. We love how she completed her look with a pair of sunglasses!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    One hell of a stunner

    One hell of a stunner

    This perfect little golden dress can be a perfect pick for the next date.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Add athleisure to your casual look

    Add athleisure to your casual look

    Here's how you can add that glam factor in your casual look. Suhana looks stunning in a black crop top and matching track pants.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Slaying her desi girl look

    Slaying her desi girl look

    The star kid knows how to look gorgeous in traditional wear and stand out from others.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Making the best of that formal look

    Making the best of that formal look

    Suhana adds her own charm to this formal look with tinted lips and lets her hair down naturally to make it look more stunning.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Aryaman Deol\'s PHOTOS with his squad are full of friendship goals, Check out
Aryaman Deol's PHOTOS with his squad are full of friendship goals, Check out
Palak Tiwari\'s SUNKISSED photos are hard to miss, Check them out
Palak Tiwari's SUNKISSED photos are hard to miss, Check them out
Shanaya Kapoor: From working as an AD to getting launched by Karan Johar, 5 statements made by the star kid
Shanaya Kapoor: From working as an AD to getting launched by Karan Johar, 5 statements made by the star kid
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan twin in white as they step out to celebrate Holi; See Pics
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan twin in white as they step out to celebrate Holi; See Pics
PHOTOS: Taimur is covered with ice cream during his day out with Kareena and Saif to remind us summer\'s here
PHOTOS: Taimur is covered with ice cream during his day out with Kareena and Saif to remind us summer's here
Khushi Kapoor\'s THESE photos with her BFF are an absolute treat to the eyes; Check it out
Khushi Kapoor's THESE photos with her BFF are an absolute treat to the eyes; Check it out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement