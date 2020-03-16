/
Suhana Khan's Instagram PHOTOS: 6 style tips to STEAL from Shah Rukh Khan's daughter
Suhana Khan recently made her Instagram account public and fans can't keep calm. Suhana gave us an insight into her lavish life and no doubt, her stunning pictures are an absolute treat to the eyes. Here are a few of her outfits that will give you the style tips.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
6950 reads
Mumbai
Published: March 16, 2020 11:22 am
1 / 7
6 style tips to steal from Suhana Khan
Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan recently made her Instagram account public and fans can't keep calm. Suhana gave us an insight into her lavish life and no doubt, her stunning pictures are an absolute treat to the eyes. Suhana now has a following of 345,000 and her Instagram bio reads, 'So I can be like you.' Suhana's Instagram feed includes photos of her siblings, BFFs, vacation and college life. There are no photos of Suhana with dad Shah Rukh Khan but he has liked many of her photos. Going by her social media posts, one can clearly say that Suhana has a good taste in fashion. Be it slaying in a casual look or getting ready in traditional for a wedding, Suhana's style game is on point. She aces every outfit with extreme confidence. She is indeed an epitome of a millennial style icon. Given the fact she has a great outlook on fashion, here are a few of her outfits that will give you the style tips you would want to steal from her.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 7
Perfect dress
Suhana knows how to keep it simple yet stylish.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 7
Look your best in a crop top
In this photo, Suhana can be seen rocking a coordinate set of pants and a crop top. We love how she completed her look with a pair of sunglasses!
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 7
One hell of a stunner
This perfect little golden dress can be a perfect pick for the next date.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 7
Add athleisure to your casual look
Here's how you can add that glam factor in your casual look. Suhana looks stunning in a black crop top and matching track pants.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 7
Slaying her desi girl look
The star kid knows how to look gorgeous in traditional wear and stand out from others.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 7
Making the best of that formal look
Suhana adds her own charm to this formal look with tinted lips and lets her hair down naturally to make it look more stunning.
Photo Credit : Instagram
