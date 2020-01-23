Home
/
Photos
/
Suhana Khan
/
Suhana Khan's THESE vacay photos are a treat to the eyes; Check it out

Suhana Khan's THESE vacay photos are a treat to the eyes; Check it out

Suhana Khan is one of the most popular star kids of Bollywood. Though she has not yet made her debut in Bollywood, Suhana is extremely popular on social media. Today, we bring to you her stunning vacation photos.
12091 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Suhana Khan's travel photos

    Suhana Khan's travel photos

    Suhana Khan is one of the most popular star kids of Bollywood. Though she has not yet made her debut in Bollywood, Suhana is extremely popular on social media. She enjoys a massive fan following. Whenever in the city, she is often spotted with her girl pals Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday. Speaking about her Bollywood plans, Shah Rukh Khan had earlier mentioned that she'll be making her debut in the film industry. During promotions of her movie, Ananya Panday also spilled beans about her bestie's Bollywood plans. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star mentioned that Suhana will make her debut once she completes her studies. A few weeks ago, she created buzz on social media because of her short film. For the uninitiated, she was a part of a short film 'The Grey Part of Blue' directed by Theodore Gimeno. She managed to impress everyone with her acting skills. Fans can't wait to watch her on the big screen. Every now and then, her stunning photos also keep taking the internet by storm. SRK's darling princess is also a travel freak. Today, we bring to you her stunning vacation photos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Travel style on point

    Travel style on point

    Suhana has an amazing sense of style.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Water baby

    Water baby

    If only looks could kill!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Sun-kissed

    Sun-kissed

    SRK shared this photo on his Instagram and it's beautiful beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Chilling scenes

    Chilling scenes

    Gauri Khan is an active social media user. She keeps sharing her daughter's stunning selfies and pictures on social media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Poser!

    Poser!

    We can't take our eyes off her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Twinning with her sibling

    Twinning with her sibling

    Suhana's casual style is worth noting.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    With her BFFs

    With her BFFs

    Suhana shares an amazing bond with Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday. The trio shares a dream of making it big in Bollywood. Ananya has already made her debut, whereas Shanaya worked as an assistant director on Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Kargil Girl.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Nora Fatehi: Street Dancer 3D actor is a water baby and THESE photos are a proof
Nora Fatehi: Street Dancer 3D actor is a water baby and THESE photos are a proof
Malang: Disha Patani\'s THESE photos with her friends reveal her fun side
Malang: Disha Patani's THESE photos with her friends reveal her fun side
Malang: Aditya Roy Kapur\'s THESE LINK UP rumours took the internet by storm
Malang: Aditya Roy Kapur's THESE LINK UP rumours took the internet by storm
PHOTOS: Ahead of Kamya Punjabi and Shalabh Dang\'s wedding, check out the couple\'s romantic moments
PHOTOS: Ahead of Kamya Punjabi and Shalabh Dang's wedding, check out the couple's romantic moments
Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan is one cool dad as he poses with Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim & Taimur Ali Khan
Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan is one cool dad as he poses with Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim & Taimur Ali Khan
Namrata Shirodkar Birthday Special: 8 Photos that prove she\'s a doting mother to kids Gautam and Sitara
Namrata Shirodkar Birthday Special: 8 Photos that prove she's a doting mother to kids Gautam and Sitara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement