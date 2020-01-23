Suhana Khan's THESE vacay photos are a treat to the eyes; Check it out

1 / 8

Suhana Khan's travel photos

Suhana Khan is one of the most popular star kids of Bollywood. Though she has not yet made her debut in Bollywood, Suhana is extremely popular on social media. She enjoys a massive fan following. Whenever in the city, she is often spotted with her girl pals Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday. Speaking about her Bollywood plans, Shah Rukh Khan had earlier mentioned that she'll be making her debut in the film industry. During promotions of her movie, Ananya Panday also spilled beans about her bestie's Bollywood plans. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star mentioned that Suhana will make her debut once she completes her studies. A few weeks ago, she created buzz on social media because of her short film. For the uninitiated, she was a part of a short film 'The Grey Part of Blue' directed by Theodore Gimeno. She managed to impress everyone with her acting skills. Fans can't wait to watch her on the big screen. Every now and then, her stunning photos also keep taking the internet by storm. SRK's darling princess is also a travel freak. Today, we bring to you her stunning vacation photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram