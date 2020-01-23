/
Suhana Khan's THESE vacay photos are a treat to the eyes; Check it out
Suhana Khan is one of the most popular star kids of Bollywood. Though she has not yet made her debut in Bollywood, Suhana is extremely popular on social media. Today, we bring to you her stunning vacation photos.
Suhana Khan's travel photos
Suhana Khan is one of the most popular star kids of Bollywood. Though she has not yet made her debut in Bollywood, Suhana is extremely popular on social media. She enjoys a massive fan following. Whenever in the city, she is often spotted with her girl pals Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday. Speaking about her Bollywood plans, Shah Rukh Khan had earlier mentioned that she'll be making her debut in the film industry. During promotions of her movie, Ananya Panday also spilled beans about her bestie's Bollywood plans. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star mentioned that Suhana will make her debut once she completes her studies. A few weeks ago, she created buzz on social media because of her short film. For the uninitiated, she was a part of a short film 'The Grey Part of Blue' directed by Theodore Gimeno. She managed to impress everyone with her acting skills. Fans can't wait to watch her on the big screen. Every now and then, her stunning photos also keep taking the internet by storm. SRK's darling princess is also a travel freak. Today, we bring to you her stunning vacation photos.
Travel style on point
Suhana has an amazing sense of style.
Water baby
If only looks could kill!
Sun-kissed
SRK shared this photo on his Instagram and it's beautiful beyond words.
Chilling scenes
Gauri Khan is an active social media user. She keeps sharing her daughter's stunning selfies and pictures on social media.
Poser!
We can't take our eyes off her.
Twinning with her sibling
Suhana's casual style is worth noting.
With her BFFs
Suhana shares an amazing bond with Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday. The trio shares a dream of making it big in Bollywood. Ananya has already made her debut, whereas Shanaya worked as an assistant director on Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Kargil Girl.
