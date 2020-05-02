Suhana, Shanaya, Khushi, Ahan & Ibrahim: Which star kid's debut are you looking forward to? COMMENT NOW

4 / 6

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is already a star. While SRK's son, Aryan Khan desires to be a filmmaker, SRK has time and again revealed that his daughter aspires to be an actress. She will make her entry in Bollywood as soon as she completes her studies. In an interview with Vogue, Suhana opened up about her love for acting and said, "What I love about acting is that I don't have to be myself, I can be completely different." Are you looking forward to her debut? Let us know in the comments section below.

Photo Credit : Instagram