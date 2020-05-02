X
Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Suhana Khan
/
Suhana, Shanaya, Khushi, Ahan & Ibrahim: Which star kid's debut are you looking forward to? COMMENT NOW

Suhana, Shanaya, Khushi, Ahan & Ibrahim: Which star kid's debut are you looking forward to? COMMENT NOW

We've listed down the names of star kids who will probably make their debut soon. Let us know which star kid's debut are you looking forward to in the comments section below.
1955 reads Mumbai Updated: May 2, 2020 10:36 am
  • 1 / 6
    Which star kid's debut are you looking forward to? COMMENT NOW

    Which star kid's debut are you looking forward to? COMMENT NOW

    Lately, star kids have been creating a lot of buzz as compared to their celebrity parents. Some have even surpassed the fan following of their parents. Speaking of following the footsteps of their parents, many are confirmed to make their debut in Bollywood soon. This year, Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F made her Bollywood debut with director Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman. She essayed the role of Saif Ali Khan's daughter and well, she won many hearts with her performance in the same. Up next, many star kids are in line to join the industry. From Suhana Khan to Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, many star kids will be marking their debut on the big screen soon. Some have already started their preparation for the same. We've listed down the names of star kids who will probably make their debut soon. Let us know which star kid's debut are you looking forward to and why in the comments section below.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Ahan Shetty

    Ahan Shetty

    Starting with Ahan Shetty, Suniel Shetty's son is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with Milan Luthria's Tadap. For the uninitiated, Tadap is a remake of 2018 hit Telugu film, RX 100. Ahan will be sharing screen space with Tara Sutaria in the same. The duo has been spotted prepping up for the same several times. Are you excited?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Shanaya Kapoor

    Shanaya Kapoor

    Sanjay Kapoor's daughter is a star in her own right. The star kid earlier worked as an assistant director on Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Gunjan Saxena's biopic Kargil Girl. In an interview with IANS, Shanaya opened up about her experience working as an AD. She said, "After working as an assistant director, I realised how much work goes into making a film." She further mentioned, "I learned so much about camera lenses, close-up shots, how you get into the character, how you shoot an angry scene, and what are the things that actors do on the set."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Suhana Khan

    Suhana Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is already a star. While SRK's son, Aryan Khan desires to be a filmmaker, SRK has time and again revealed that his daughter aspires to be an actress. She will make her entry in Bollywood as soon as she completes her studies. In an interview with Vogue, Suhana opened up about her love for acting and said, "What I love about acting is that I don't have to be myself, I can be completely different." Are you looking forward to her debut? Let us know in the comments section below.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Ibrahim Ali Khan

    Ibrahim Ali Khan

    Next, we have Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan who is quite popular on social media. For a few days, Ibrahim's TikTok videos are doing rounds on the internet. Fans are impressed with his acting skills. Earlier, Saif Ali Khan had revealed that Ibrahim likes the idea of being in the movies but he's not sure if he will launch him.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Khushi Kapoor

    Khushi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor is as popular as the actress. Khushi's TikTok videos have been creating a lot of buzz lately. Late actress Sridevi had earlier revealed that previously Khushi wanted to be a model but she's now interested in acting. Are you excited to watch her on the big screen?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Kiara Advani: Did you know she starred in a commercial as a baby? Check out these pics of the star as a child
Kiara Advani: Did you know she starred in a commercial as a baby? Check out these pics of the star as a child
Mira Rajput\'s perfect styling with minimal accessories are worth taking note of; Check PHOTOS
Mira Rajput's perfect styling with minimal accessories are worth taking note of; Check PHOTOS
Tamannaah Bhatia\'s 8 THROWBACK photos that you should not miss; Check out
Tamannaah Bhatia's 8 THROWBACK photos that you should not miss; Check out
5 Reasons why Maitreyi Ramakrishnan aka Devi from Mindy Kaling\'s show Never Have I Ever is relatable AF
5 Reasons why Maitreyi Ramakrishnan aka Devi from Mindy Kaling's show Never Have I Ever is relatable AF
Kajal Aggarwal\'s travel wardrobe is perfect to plan your stylish getaway post lockdown
Kajal Aggarwal's travel wardrobe is perfect to plan your stylish getaway post lockdown
From Padmaavat\'s Jauhar to Kabir Singh\'s slap, here are the MOST controversial scenes of Bollywood films
From Padmaavat's Jauhar to Kabir Singh's slap, here are the MOST controversial scenes of Bollywood films

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement