Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Suhana Khan
  4. These sizzling PICS of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan show Black colour dominates her stylish wardrobe

These sizzling PICS of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan show Black colour dominates her stylish wardrobe

Suhana Khan can pull off any outfit with ease and perfection. Meanwhile, check out SRK’s daughter's best looks in the black outfit.
11325 reads Mumbai Updated: May 26, 2021 11:24 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Suhana Khan’s BEST PICS in Black Outfits

    Suhana Khan’s BEST PICS in Black Outfits

    Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan truly deserves no introduction. She is one of the most popular and stylish star kids that we have. Although she is away from the showbiz world, the stunner already has a massive fan following. Recently, Suhana celebrated her 21st birthday with her loved ones in New York. Pictures and videos from her birthday celebration went viral on social media. For her special day, she picked up a pistachio coloured outfit and looked stunning as ever. In one of the pictures shared by a fan club, Suhana can be seen posing with her birthday cake, while another video features her playing with a few balloons as she flashes a bright grin. Suhana is also known for her impeccable fashion sense, which is quite evident in her stunning clicks, shared on her Instagram. SRK’s daughter can pull off any outfit like a pro. Be it a casual ensemble or a stylish dress, Suhana can carry off any garb with ease and perfection. To note, going by her Insta, it seems like black is her favourite colour. The colour dominates Suhana’s wardrobe. Let’s take a look at Suhana Khan’s best photos in black outfits.

    Photo Credit : Suhana Khan Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Looks Ravishing

    Looks Ravishing

    Suhana looked beautiful in this black dress. She shared the click, writing, “I kinda look like a grown up no?.”

    Photo Credit : Suhana Khan Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Impeccable fashion sense

    Impeccable fashion sense

    Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter can be seen donning a stylish black top that she styled with blue denim jeans. With her makeup on point, Suhana looked every bit of a diva.

    Photo Credit : Suhana Khan Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Piping Hot

    Piping Hot

    Clad in a stunning black outfit, the star kid is seen posing for a candid click with her friends.

    Photo Credit : Suhana Khan Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Drop Dead gorgeous

    Drop Dead gorgeous

    Suhana is seen wearing a stylish one-shoulder black coloured dress in the picture. The stunner posed amidst beautiful picturesque

    Photo Credit : Suhana Khan Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Traditional best

    Traditional best

    Suhani is a sight to behold in this beautiful black coloured heavy embroidered lehenga choli. She can be seen posing with utmost perfection.

    Photo Credit : Suhana Khan Instagram