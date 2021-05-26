These sizzling PICS of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan show Black colour dominates her stylish wardrobe

1 / 6

Suhana Khan’s BEST PICS in Black Outfits

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan truly deserves no introduction. She is one of the most popular and stylish star kids that we have. Although she is away from the showbiz world, the stunner already has a massive fan following. Recently, Suhana celebrated her 21st birthday with her loved ones in New York. Pictures and videos from her birthday celebration went viral on social media. For her special day, she picked up a pistachio coloured outfit and looked stunning as ever. In one of the pictures shared by a fan club, Suhana can be seen posing with her birthday cake, while another video features her playing with a few balloons as she flashes a bright grin. Suhana is also known for her impeccable fashion sense, which is quite evident in her stunning clicks, shared on her Instagram. SRK’s daughter can pull off any outfit like a pro. Be it a casual ensemble or a stylish dress, Suhana can carry off any garb with ease and perfection. To note, going by her Insta, it seems like black is her favourite colour. The colour dominates Suhana’s wardrobe. Let’s take a look at Suhana Khan’s best photos in black outfits.

Photo Credit : Suhana Khan Instagram