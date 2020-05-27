When Suhana Khan made heads turn in an all white attire; Check out her THROWBACK photos

1 / 9

Suhana Khan's all white look

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is a star in her own right. Suhana is yet to make her debut in Bollywood, but she already enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The beautiful star kid recently turned twenty. Suhana took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures including a boomerang video of hers and soon it took the internet by storm. Well, Suhana is very active on social media. She keeps sharing beautiful photos of herself giving her fans and followers an insight into her happening life. For the uninitiated, Suhana aspires to be an actress. Shah Rukh Khan has spilled beans on his daughter's B-town plans. SRK once mentioned that while his son Aryan Khan desires to be a filmmaker, Suhana wants to act in films. Shah Rukh Khan had also revealed that his daughter was assistant director on the sets of Aanand L Rai's Zero. She came on sets to learn acting. In an interview with Femina, SRK mentioned that his daughter doesn't want to learn from him but she wants to be an actor in her own right. Suhana's followers are eagerly looking forward to her debut in Bollywood. Recently, we came across a few pictures of the star kid from when she donned an all-white attire and looked absolutely ravishing. Anyone who follows her knows she has an amazing sense of style. Without further ado, check out her photos.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani