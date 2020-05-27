Advertisement
When Suhana Khan made heads turn in an all white attire; Check out her THROWBACK photos

When Suhana Khan made heads turn in an all white attire; Check out her THROWBACK photos

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is a star in her own right. She recently turned twenty. We came across a few pictures of the star kid from when she donned an all-white attire and looked absolutely ravishing. Check out!
4054 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Suhana Khan's all white look

    Suhana Khan's all white look

    Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is a star in her own right. Suhana is yet to make her debut in Bollywood, but she already enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The beautiful star kid recently turned twenty. Suhana took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures including a boomerang video of hers and soon it took the internet by storm. Well, Suhana is very active on social media. She keeps sharing beautiful photos of herself giving her fans and followers an insight into her happening life. For the uninitiated, Suhana aspires to be an actress. Shah Rukh Khan has spilled beans on his daughter's B-town plans. SRK once mentioned that while his son Aryan Khan desires to be a filmmaker, Suhana wants to act in films. Shah Rukh Khan had also revealed that his daughter was assistant director on the sets of Aanand L Rai's Zero. She came on sets to learn acting. In an interview with Femina, SRK mentioned that his daughter doesn't want to learn from him but she wants to be an actor in her own right. Suhana's followers are eagerly looking forward to her debut in Bollywood. Recently, we came across a few pictures of the star kid from when she donned an all-white attire and looked absolutely ravishing. Anyone who follows her knows she has an amazing sense of style. Without further ado, check out her photos.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 9
    Beautiful as always

    Beautiful as always

    Dressed in a white knotted top paired with white jeans, Suhana looked drop dead gorgeous. She left her hair open. The star kid's makeup was on point as always.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 9
    Style on point

    Style on point

    Suhana is one stylish star kid.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 9
    Stunner

    Stunner

    The star kid never fails to stun and give style goals.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 9
    Fan following

    Fan following

    Suhana enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She is very active on social media. Her Instagram bio reads, "So I can be like you."

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 9
    Twenty

    Twenty

    As mentioned earlier, Suhana recently turned twenty. She took to her Instagram and shared a series of her pictures in which she is looking absolutely gorgeous.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 9
    Bollywood plans

    Bollywood plans

    The star kid aspires to be an actress. Time and again, SRK has mentioned that his daughter wants to make it big as an actor in the industry.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 9
    What she loves the most about acting

    What she loves the most about acting

    In an interview with Vogue, Suhana opened up about what she loves about acting. The young star kid said, "What I love about acting is that I don't have to be myself, I can be completely different."

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 9
    BFFs with Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday

    BFFs with Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday

    Suhana is extremely close to Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday. In an interview with Vogue, Suhana opened up about her BFFs and said, "Friends like Shanaya and Ananya I would trust with my life!"

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

