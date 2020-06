1 / 6

Suhana Khan's casual look is on point

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana is one of the popular star kids of Bollywood. Though she's yet to enter Bollywood, she enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The star kid has several fan clubs dedicated to her as well. This year, she made her Instagram account public, and soon it created a huge buzz. Her Instagram bio reads as, "So I am just like you." Her fan following just keeps increasing. For the uninitiated, she plans to follow the footsteps of daddy SRK and as revealed by the star, Suhana wants to make it big on her own terms. She is currently pursuing film studies in New York. It is just a matter of time and Suhana will soon make her debut. Suhana is BFFs with Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya who is now a known celebrity in Bollywood. As revealed by Ananya, Suhana is a wonderful actor. The Pati Patni Aur Woh had also mentioned that at times she takes acting tips from Suhana. Also, time and again, SRK has mentioned that his daughter aspires to become an actress. Suhana made a lot of buzz when she made her debut on Vogue magazine's August 2018 edition. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Suhana's makeup artist, Namrata Soni mentioned that SRK's daughter is a superstar. "She is so young, but she knows what she wants to do, she knows how she wants to look and she knows her stuff," she said. Recently, we came across a few pictures of Suhana. In the same, she can be seen rocking a casual look while carrying an expensive bag. Check out!

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani