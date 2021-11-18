6 times we stumbled because of EXO’s Suho’s unbelievable handsomeness

Kim Junmyeon, widely known by his stage him Suho, is the leader of one of the biggest boy groups in the K-pop scene. Trustworthy and friendly to the core, fans have always found Suho to be one of the greatest additions to the world. His ever-present bright smile that can brighten anyone’s day and his confidence in handling the hysteria that follows a group as large as EXO ever since its debut in 2012 are a direct indication of his dedication to his work. From singing to acting, Suho has dropped by multiple career options, all the while being amazing at them all and leading 8 boys. Now, serving his country through the mandatory military enlistment, we are thinking back to the time Suho’s appearances were a blessing. Check out some of our favourite looks from the handsome man.
Photo Credit : News1
Neat is one word that definitely pops into our head every time we look at Suho.
A double denim look to start the day.
The bright red hair is only enhancing his visuals further.
A fitted suit and a bow tie never do bad to any man and Suho is no different.
Who else but Suho can rock those yellow sneakers so well?