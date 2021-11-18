6 times we stumbled because of EXO’s Suho’s unbelievable handsomeness

1 / 6

Suho

Kim Junmyeon, widely known by his stage him Suho, is the leader of one of the biggest boy groups in the K-pop scene. Trustworthy and friendly to the core, fans have always found Suho to be one of the greatest additions to the world. His ever-present bright smile that can brighten anyone’s day and his confidence in handling the hysteria that follows a group as large as EXO ever since its debut in 2012 are a direct indication of his dedication to his work. From singing to acting, Suho has dropped by multiple career options, all the while being amazing at them all and leading 8 boys. Now, serving his country through the mandatory military enlistment, we are thinking back to the time Suho’s appearances were a blessing. Check out some of our favourite looks from the handsome man.

