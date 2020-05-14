EXO Suho: Did you know Kim Jun started training at the age of 16? Find out more FACTS about the K Pop singer

1 / 8

Kim Jun-Myeon aka Suho is one of the most popular singers in the world. He is the leader and lead vocalist of the South Korean boy band Exo. Suho was introduced as the tenth member of Exo on February 15, 2012. Recently, EXO members bid Suho a hearty goodbye as he got enlisted in the military. A few days ago, Suho announced that his enlistment date has been released. He announced with a handwritten note. Suho has enlisted at the Nonsan Army Training Center in South Chungcheong Province. As the singer was about to take off, his band members, Chanyeol, Chen, Kai, Baekhyun, and Sehun - came together to bid him farewell. Suho also took to Instagram and shared a picture of EXO’s official lightstick to announce he's off to military service. “WE ARE ONE EXO, Let’s Love,” he captioned the photo. In his announcement, Suho showered fans with love. He wrote, "Hello, our EXO-L. This is Suho. I am writing this letter today because there is something I need to tell you all. On May 14, I will be enlisting in the military to carry out my duties. I think I will miss our EXO-L during that time. I hope our EXO-L, who think of me and love me every day, will always be healthy. I sincerely thank you, and I love you. We are one, EXO. Let's love." Suho is now the third member of the music band to enlist in the military after Xiumin and D.O. As we wish them all the luck in the world, here are the singer's interesting facts that every fan must check out!

Photo Credit : Getty