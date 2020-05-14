Advertisement
EXO Suho: Did you know Kim Jun started training at the age of 16? Find out more FACTS about the K Pop singer

EXO Suho: Did you know Kim Jun started training at the age of 16? Find out more FACTS about the K Pop singer

EXO leader Suho is off to complete his mandatory military enlistment. Check out some of the most interesting facts about one of the most popular K Pop singers in the world.
69504 reads Mumbai Updated: May 15, 2020 01:34 pm
    SUHO's interesting facts are worth checking out

    Kim Jun-Myeon aka Suho is one of the most popular singers in the world. He is the leader and lead vocalist of the South Korean boy band Exo. Suho was introduced as the tenth member of Exo on February 15, 2012. Recently, EXO members bid Suho a hearty goodbye as he got enlisted in the military. A few days ago, Suho announced that his enlistment date has been released. He announced with a handwritten note. Suho has enlisted at the Nonsan Army Training Center in South Chungcheong Province. As the singer was about to take off, his band members, Chanyeol, Chen, Kai, Baekhyun, and Sehun - came together to bid him farewell. Suho also took to Instagram and shared a picture of EXO’s official lightstick to announce he's off to military service. “WE ARE ONE EXO, Let’s Love,” he captioned the photo. In his announcement, Suho showered fans with love. He wrote, "Hello, our EXO-L. This is Suho. I am writing this letter today because there is something I need to tell you all. On May 14, I will be enlisting in the military to carry out my duties. I think I will miss our EXO-L during that time. I hope our EXO-L, who think of me and love me every day, will always be healthy. I sincerely thank you, and I love you. We are one, EXO. Let's love." Suho is now the third member of the music band to enlist in the military after Xiumin and D.O. As we wish them all the luck in the world, here are the singer's interesting facts that every fan must check out!

    Photo Credit : Getty

    When the singer started training

    Suho started training at the age of 16. Out of all the members, he has the longest training period of 7 years.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The meaning behind his stage name

    Suho means 'Guardian' in Korean!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The singer's sun sign

    The singer's birthday is on 22 May. His sun sign is Gemini.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Big Shot of EXO-K

    A fan asked in a fan signing event: “Who is the big shot of EXO-K?” He crossed out all the other members’ names and checked off his own.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    An athletic championship he thinks he would win

    In a fan signing event, a fan asked: "If EXO-K were to compete in MBC’s Idol Athletics Championship, you’d place 1st in this category!" Suho's answer was: "CLAPPING"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    His love for comics

    When Suho was younger, he used to read the Avengers, Batman, and Superman comic books.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Excellent at academics

    During his teenage days, Suho was the class president in elementary school and the vice-chairman of his school's student body. He graduated from the prestigious Whimoon High School, where he excelled academically.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Comments

Anonymous

Correct the name to Kim Jun Myeon

Add new comment

