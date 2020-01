1 / 8

Birthday special

Sukumar is a filmmaker in the Telugu film industry. Sukumar made his directorial debut with Arya in 2004, whose success catapulted him to stardom. Sukumar won the Filmfare Award for Best Director – Telugu and Nandi Award for Best Screenplay Writer for his work in Arya. His other notable films include Jagadam (2007), Arya 2 (2009), 100% Love (2011), 1: Nenokkadine (2014), Nannaku Prematho (2016), Rangasthalam (2018). The director is known for his ability to infuse grey shades in the characters of his films. He has worked with some of the biggest superstars like Mahesh Babu to Ram Charan to Junior NTR. He has a very keen knowledge about his craft and knows the nuances of his work very well. Let us check out some of the interesting facts about his birthday today.

Photo Credit : Instagram