Here's Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul's beautiful love story that shows how opposites attract
Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul embraced parenthood as they welcomed their baby boy Ved to their family. The actor took to Instagram to share the happy news with his fans. On that note, here's taking you down the memory lane with their beautiful love story!
Updated: June 4, 2020 05:00 pm
Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul's love story is too cute for words
Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul have been one of the most popular couples on social media as their adorable PDA is too cute to handle. From posting vacay pics, selfies to Sumeet's endless lovey-dovey photos during Ekta's pregnancy, they are one of the most romantic and loved couples out there. For Sumeet Vyas and actor Ekta Kaul, it was just mutual admiration for each other that in due course of time took a beautiful turn of love. They started talking because of a tweet that Ekta wrote about Sumeet's show. They met. They went on dates. They fell in love and never looked back! They tied the knot in September 2018 and have been giving major couple goals ever since. When the actor was quizzed how he realised that Ekta is the one for him? He replied. "Wow, that is a deep question. You come to know with the time you spend with your partner. For me, it is the core value that a person has. I wanted to be with someone who is not filmy, with someone with no multiple layers as to how they react to situations. Ekta is a pretty straightforward person besides being drop-dead gorgeous. She is like a complete package. I am wondering what did she see in me, how did she think I am the one," he added. Earlier today, Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul finally welcomed their first child, and it's a baby boy for the couple. The new father took to his Instagram handle to share his amazing news of embracing parenthood with everyone. Sumeet wrote, 'It's a boy.' He continued, 'Shall be called Ved.' On that note, take a look at the couple's incredibly beautiful love story who are, as we speak, basking in the warmth of parenthood.
Jab Sumeet met Ekta
Sumeet had been single for a long time before he met Ekta. Speaking about it the actor said to an online portal, "I met her at shows & on sets, but I didn’t know how to pursue her! She tweeted about my show & we started talking, I invited her to my play & we went out after!"
When Sumeet reminded her they're on a date
"We ended up talking for hours about acting. By the third time, I had a feeling she wasn’t getting it! So I specified, 'This is a date okay?' and she just nodded!” said the actor.
The contrasting personalities
While Sumeet comes out of a romantic film all emotional, Ekta is the one who goes like, "Eh?" shared the actor. He also revealed how Ekta was so different from him and that she felt like a breath of fresh air.
The time he realised she is the one
On Holi, when Sumeet had a little extra bhang, Ekta saw that and asked him to sit behind her while she rides his bike, a bullet. The actor revealed that was the moment he knew she was the one! "She just got on & off and sent me in the backseat with my lady driving the bullet. I thought then, Man! I’m going to marry her! She’s the one!” he said.
Sumeet asked for a second chance
The actor revealed, "All of a sudden she left for Jammu because she realised acting wasn’t for her! I knew then that I wanted to do everything to make this work. I asked her to move back to our relationship–to give us a chance."
The romantic proposal and the big YES!
On Sumeet's birthday, the actor popped the question to his lady love. He said, "She was so happy, she had a childlike smile & I swear even though I gave her a ring, it’s me who found the diamond!”
The wedding ceremony
The couple tied the knot on September 15, 2018, in the presence of their family members and close friends. The wedding took place in Jammu.
The excited to-be parents
Sumeet time and again took to Instagram to share the most endearing snaps from Ekta's pregnancy days which will leave you in awe.
Embracing parenthood
The couple welcomed their baby boy, Ved as they became overjoyed parents. The Veere Di Wedding actor took to his social media account to share the news with fans.
