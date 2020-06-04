Here's Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul's beautiful love story that shows how opposites attract

1 / 10

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul's love story is too cute for words

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul have been one of the most popular couples on social media as their adorable PDA is too cute to handle. From posting vacay pics, selfies to Sumeet's endless lovey-dovey photos during Ekta's pregnancy, they are one of the most romantic and loved couples out there. For Sumeet Vyas and actor Ekta Kaul, it was just mutual admiration for each other that in due course of time took a beautiful turn of love. They started talking because of a tweet that Ekta wrote about Sumeet's show. They met. They went on dates. They fell in love and never looked back! They tied the knot in September 2018 and have been giving major couple goals ever since. When the actor was quizzed how he realised that Ekta is the one for him? He replied. "Wow, that is a deep question. You come to know with the time you spend with your partner. For me, it is the core value that a person has. I wanted to be with someone who is not filmy, with someone with no multiple layers as to how they react to situations. Ekta is a pretty straightforward person besides being drop-dead gorgeous. She is like a complete package. I am wondering what did she see in me, how did she think I am the one," he added. Earlier today, Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul finally welcomed their first child, and it's a baby boy for the couple. The new father took to his Instagram handle to share his amazing news of embracing parenthood with everyone. Sumeet wrote, 'It's a boy.' He continued, 'Shall be called Ved.' On that note, take a look at the couple's incredibly beautiful love story who are, as we speak, basking in the warmth of parenthood.

Photo Credit : Instagram