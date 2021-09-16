PHOTOS: Sumona Chakravarti's natural beauty is unmissable

1 / 6

Pictures of Sumona Chakravarti going completely natural

Sumona Chakravarti is a very popular Indian television actor, who rose to fame with her performance in The Kapil Sharma Show. She started her acting career at the very young age of only 11 years old, in 1999, with the Bollywood movie, Mann. After appearing in television daily soaps like Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Sumona Chakravarti became a household name with her unique characters and good performance in The Kapil Sharma Show. Along with being applauded for her work on-screen, Sumona Chakravarti is also often spotted going natural on her social media handle, proving that the actor believes in being comfortable in her own skin. Here are pictures of Sumona Chakravarti flaunting her natural beauty, leaving fans drooling over her glowing skin. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Sumona Chakravarti Instagram