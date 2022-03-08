Bollywood celebs who own luxurious houses in the mountains

Bollywood actors know how to live life in style. Considering that these celebs work around the clock, right from when their movie goes on the floor to its release, it only makes more sense that they have a special holiday home where they can rejuvenate, relax, and party. Here's a look at luxurious holiday homes in hills owned by Bollywood actors.
Photo Credit : Athiya Shetty's Instagram
Suniel Shetty's Khandala house is an example of great taste and a reflection of his personality. Nestled in the hills of Khandala, the sprawling place has zen vibes.
Photo Credit : Suniel Shetty Instagram
Coming from the hills, the actress finally gifted herself a luxurious villa in Manali. Named Kangana Heights in Manali, the majestic mansion is a plush destination that can instantly take you to the mountain top.
Photo Credit : Kangana Ranaut's Instagram
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are very fond of Switzerland. The duo is often spotted there having a gala time in the Swiss Alps. According to reports, the couple also owns a luxury chalet in Gstaad.
Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram
If you are following actress Neena Gupta on Instagram then you might have already taken the virtual tour of her beautiful mountain home.
Photo Credit : Nina Gupta Instagram
Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood Aamir Khan owns a beautiful abode in Panchgani. It's a 2-acre property that is surrounded by greenery.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk