PHOTOS: 6 times resident mirror selfie queen SUNMI gave us major fashion inspo

SUNMI

South Korean singer, dancer, and songwriter SUNMI debuted in 2007 as a member of the girl group Wonder Girls, under JYP Entertainment. She went on to make her solo debut in 2013 with the EP ‘Full Moon’. Following Wonder Girls’ disbandment in 2017, Sunmi left JYP Entertainment and signed with ABYSS Company. The artist has had a slew of hits as a soloist, including ‘24 Hours’, ‘Gashina’, ‘Heroine’, and ‘Siren’. SUNMI is known for having a distinct musical style of her own, which she refers to as ‘SUNMI-pop’. It maintains K-pop’s core influences such as pop, and disco, while also including retro and city-pop influences along with SUNMI’s own defined musical identity. The singer’s music features upbeat dance rhythms, with lyrics featuring wordplays, hidden meanings, and a slight sense of cynicism. Along with her unique musicality, SUNMI is also known for her impeccable sense of style, and her Instagram account is a testament to that. This is a run-down of some of our favourite looks from the resident mirror selfie queen, SUNMI.

Photo Credit : SUNMI's Instagram account