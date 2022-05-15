PHOTOS: 6 times Girls’ Generation member & birthday queen Sunny displayed her ethereal visuals

1 / 6

Let's take a look at the 6 amazing outfits adorned by Girls' Generation's Sunny

Susan Soonkyu Lee, known professionally as Sunny, is a Korean-American singer and entertainer based in South Korea. In early 2007, singer Ayumi Lee convinced Sunny to rejoin SM Entertainment. She continued her training there and made her official debut as a member of Girls' Generation in August 2007. The group gained significant popularity with the release of their hit single ‘Gee’ in 2009. In January 2012, stepping into the field of voice-over for the first time, she was featured in the Korean-dubbed version of animated film ‘The Outback’. She voiced a koala character named Miranda. During 2012–2013, Sunny was cast in her first musical, ‘Catch Me If You Can’, based on the true story and life of a con man named Frank Abagnale. She played a character named Brenda, who is the girlfriend of the male lead. Her performance received favorable reviews. Sunny was nominated for the ‘Best New Actress’ at the 6th Musical Awards. In June 2014, Sunny was cast in her second musical, ‘Singin' in the Rain’, based on the 1952 movie of the same name. Sunny played Kathy Selden, an aspiring actress. Between 2014 and 2015, she became a cast member of the SBS's reality show ‘Roommate’. The show featured a group of celebrities living together, sharing the house as well as household tasks. During the same period, Sunny hosted the MBC radio show's ‘FM Date’. She contributed her own self-written logo song for the show and also won the ‘Rookie Radio DJ Award’ at the year-end MBC Entertainment Awards. In March 2016, it was revealed that Sunny would be a celebrity judge in the new show, ‘Vocal War: God's Voice’. The purpose of the show is to create a one-on-one vocal battle between veteran singers in Korea and talented amateur vocalists. Starting from June 2016, Sunny joined the main cast of the JTBC variety show ‘Cheonhajangsa’, a show featuring various traditional markets.

Photo Credit : News1