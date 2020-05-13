/
Sunny Leone Birthday Special: Nisha, Noah and Asher surely have a cool mom and these photos prove it all
Sunny Leone is all set to celebrate her birthday this quarantine with her cute children Nisha, Noah and Asher Weber and husband Daniel Weber in Los Angeles. Today we have these adorable pictures of the actress with her children, Check them out.
Check out the actress' photos with her children
Actress Sunny Leone will be celebrating her birthday amidst lockdown with her beautiful children and husband in Los Angeles where she is currently in quarantine. Recently, Sunny revealed through her post that she has flown to Los Angeles along with Daniel and her kids. Sharing an adorable picture with her kids, Sunny wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being take the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “Coronavirus” Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day!" Sunny Leone or Karenjit Kaur Vohra, was born in Canada into a Sikh family. Sunny Leone made her first Indian television appearance in 2005 when she was working on MTV India as a red carpet correspondent for the MTV Video Music Awards. She took part in the Indian Reality TV show Bigg Boss in 2011 after which she became a household name. In 2012, she made her Bollywood debut with Pooja Bhatt 's romantic thriller Jism 2 (2012), and shifted her attention to mainstream acting, followed by Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and Tera Intezaar. In the year 2011, she married Daniel Weber, and in the year 2017 in July, they welcomed their first child Nisha Weber home. In an interview with a leading daily, the two opened on parenthood. Talking about it, Sunny said, "Right now, it’s all so brand new because it has just been a few days. The moment we got the picture (of Nisha); I was so excited, happy, emotional, and [experienced] so many different feelings. We literally had three weeks to finalize everything. Usually, people get nine months to prepare (laughs)." On March 4, 2018, Sunny Leone and her husband announced the birth of their twin boys, born through surrogacy. They named the boys Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. Her son Asher is compared to Taimur Ali Khan due to his similar looks. The actress keeps updating her fans about her daily life every now and then through her social media and even blesses our feed with pictures of her kids. On the occasion of her birthday, we have some incredibly cute photos of the actress with her children. Check them out.
Cutting cakes with Mumma
This is such a happy picture of the entire Weber family.
Nightime stories and deserts
Check out their adorable faces post indulging in the sweet treat.
Noah and Asher's matching cakes
Noah and Asher's blue cakes and their parents sweet expressions are absolutely winning in this photo.
Holi with family is the best thing
The Webers celebrate their Holi and we are falling in love with this beautiful frame.
A throwback picture of Baby Nisha
The actress with her husband with their beautiful daughter.
Isnt this picture just gold?
Sunny Leone with her husband and daughter captured beautifully in this frame.
The family that takes twinning seriously
The family sported white outfits together and stepped out including Daniel's mom and we loved it.
Play dates with their little princess
Nisha in her adorable self with her parents as she enjoys an outing with them.
Another all white look
A stunning picture of the trio yet again twinning in white.
Outing with the beautiful kids
The trio leaves for a playdate together and we love the adorable clothes of the three children.
Waving to the Paparazzi
Check out the cute expression of Asher Weber.
Matching outfits with the family
This is one of the best pictures of the Webers.
Playing Peek a Boo with mom
How cute is this picture of Sunny playing with her daughter.
Selfie time with the best
Both the mother daughter in their angelic self in this filter.
Safety first
Sunny recently shared, "Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “corona virus” Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day!" Revealing she left the country to keep the kids safer.
Lovely. Sunny always looks calm and content. I am sure it is because of her husband. Her smile never looks artificial and her face never looks stiff. It is the love she receives and the love she gives to her family is the one that makes her look happy and peaceful. I wish she gets more opportunities and stay in Bollywood for long time.
