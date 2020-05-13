Sunny Leone Birthday Special: Nisha, Noah and Asher surely have a cool mom and these photos prove it all

1 / 16

Actress Sunny Leone will be celebrating her birthday amidst lockdown with her beautiful children and husband in Los Angeles where she is currently in quarantine. Recently, Sunny revealed through her post that she has flown to Los Angeles along with Daniel and her kids. Sharing an adorable picture with her kids, Sunny wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being take the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “Coronavirus” Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day!" Sunny Leone or Karenjit Kaur Vohra, was born in Canada into a Sikh family. Sunny Leone made her first Indian television appearance in 2005 when she was working on MTV India as a red carpet correspondent for the MTV Video Music Awards. She took part in the Indian Reality TV show Bigg Boss in 2011 after which she became a household name. In 2012, she made her Bollywood debut with Pooja Bhatt 's romantic thriller Jism 2 (2012), and shifted her attention to mainstream acting, followed by Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and Tera Intezaar. In the year 2011, she married Daniel Weber, and in the year 2017 in July, they welcomed their first child Nisha Weber home. In an interview with a leading daily, the two opened on parenthood. Talking about it, Sunny said, "Right now, it’s all so brand new because it has just been a few days. The moment we got the picture (of Nisha); I was so excited, happy, emotional, and [experienced] so many different feelings. We literally had three weeks to finalize everything. Usually, people get nine months to prepare (laughs)." On March 4, 2018, Sunny Leone and her husband announced the birth of their twin boys, born through surrogacy. They named the boys Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. Her son Asher is compared to Taimur Ali Khan due to his similar looks. The actress keeps updating her fans about her daily life every now and then through her social media and even blesses our feed with pictures of her kids. On the occasion of her birthday, we have some incredibly cute photos of the actress with her children. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram