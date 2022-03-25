Sunny Leone's Maldives diary

Sunny Leone never leaves a chance to treat her fans with fun moments and glimpses from her everyday life. The actress' love for beaches is unparalleled. She always managed to fly down to the Maldives whenever she needs a break from her hectic schedule. Sunny is currently treating her followers with pictures from her exotic vacation diaries. Having said that, let's take a look at her happy memories from the azure blue waters of Maldives.
Photo Credit : Sunny Leone's Instagram
The actress simply knows how to make the most out of her beach days. She shared this fun picture of herself posing with her husband Daniel at the beach.
Sunny shared this fun picture from her time underwater. She believes that there is nothing that can beat seeing a beautiful sea turtle and we can not agree more.
Sunny's Monday beach look has become the talk of the town. Here, the actress can be seen resting beside a pool in a colourful bikini. The sunny mood and serene ambiance have certainly won the diva's heart.
This picture-perfect moment from Sunny Leone's Maldives diaries is too cute to be missed. The perfect Sunday moment features Sunny sitting beside a pool in a beautiful vibrant bikini.
The diva shared this picture of her enjoying the sunset. She looked gorgeous in a green top featuring noodle straps and white shorts paired with a printed green shrug.