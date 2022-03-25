1 / 6

Mesmerising pictures from Sunny Leone's Maldives diary

Sunny Leone never leaves a chance to treat her fans with fun moments and glimpses from her everyday life. The actress' love for beaches is unparalleled. She always managed to fly down to the Maldives whenever she needs a break from her hectic schedule. Sunny is currently treating her followers with pictures from her exotic vacation diaries. Having said that, let's take a look at her happy memories from the azure blue waters of Maldives.

Photo Credit : Sunny Leone's Instagram