Home
/
Photos
/
Sunny Leone
/
Sunny Leone's THESE HOT photos won't let you take your eyes off her; Check it out

Sunny Leone's THESE HOT photos won't let you take your eyes off her; Check it out

Sunny Leone Hot Pics: Sunny Leone is one of the most popular divas of Bollywood. Leone has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. Check out some of her hot photos.
6950 reads Mumbai Updated: December 20, 2019 04:38 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Sunny Leone Hot Photos, Sunny Leone Hot Pics

    Sunny Leone's unmissable snaps

    Sunny Leone is one of the most popular divas of Bollywood. Leone has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. The diva was currently in the news as Forbes released its Celebrity 100 list, which is a compilation of the highest-paid Indians. As we all know, Virat Kohli dethroned Salman Khan. Sunny Leone ranks at number 48. Sunny made her debut in Bollywood with Pooja Bhatt's Jism 2. In the same, she starred opposite Arunoday Singh and Randeep Hooda. Since then, she has been a part of several films including Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and Tera Intezaar. The diva's biopic titled 'Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone also gained her immense popularity. She's also a part of Splitsvilla. Speaking about her presence on social media, Sunny keeps sharing stunning pictures and videos of herself all the time. Her romantic pics with hubby Daniel Weber never fails to grab attention. As we look forward to her upcoming projects, check out some of her hot photos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Sunny Leone Hot Photos, Sunny Leone Hot Pics

    Lady in black

    The actress is looking hot as hell in this black outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Sunny Leone Hot Photos, Sunny Leone Hot Pics

    Fitness goals

    The actress works out rigorously to keep herself fit. This pic is proof of the same.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Sunny Leone Hot Photos, Sunny Leone Hot Pics

    Water baby

    The actress is a travel freak and keeps treating us with her vacay pics.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Sunny Leone Hot Photos, Sunny Leone Hot Pics

    Can't take our eyes off

    This pic is too hot to handle. What do you think?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Pretty as always

    Pretty as always

    The actress is always dressed to the nines.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Sunny Leone Hot Photos, Sunny Leone Hot Pics

    Style goals

    Be it going all casuals or slaying in traditional, Sunny never fails to impress the fashion police.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Sunkissed

    Sunkissed

    We love this sunkissed snap of the diva.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Manju Warrier\'s THESE stunning photos are hard to miss; Check it out
Manju Warrier's THESE stunning photos are hard to miss; Check it out
Year Ender: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Shahid, Kiara, HERE are top 5 fresh on screen Bollywood jodis of 2019
Year Ender: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Shahid, Kiara, HERE are top 5 fresh on screen Bollywood jodis of 2019
John Abraham Birthday Special: Did you know THESE interesting facts about the star?
John Abraham Birthday Special: Did you know THESE interesting facts about the star?
Nayanthara\'s THESE throwback pictures will leave you astonished; Check it out
Nayanthara's THESE throwback pictures will leave you astonished; Check it out
Sara Ali Khan\'s THESE 5 statements will make you root for her; Check it out
Sara Ali Khan's THESE 5 statements will make you root for her; Check it out
Photos of the Week: From Kareena Kapoor Khan\'s self-love, Deepika Padukone breaking down to Miss Universe 2019
Photos of the Week: From Kareena Kapoor Khan's self-love, Deepika Padukone breaking down to Miss Universe 2019

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement