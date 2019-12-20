Sunny Leone's THESE HOT photos won't let you take your eyes off her; Check it out

1 / 8

Sunny Leone's unmissable snaps

Sunny Leone is one of the most popular divas of Bollywood. Leone has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. The diva was currently in the news as Forbes released its Celebrity 100 list, which is a compilation of the highest-paid Indians. As we all know, Virat Kohli dethroned Salman Khan. Sunny Leone ranks at number 48. Sunny made her debut in Bollywood with Pooja Bhatt's Jism 2. In the same, she starred opposite Arunoday Singh and Randeep Hooda. Since then, she has been a part of several films including Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and Tera Intezaar. The diva's biopic titled 'Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone also gained her immense popularity. She's also a part of Splitsvilla. Speaking about her presence on social media, Sunny keeps sharing stunning pictures and videos of herself all the time. Her romantic pics with hubby Daniel Weber never fails to grab attention. As we look forward to her upcoming projects, check out some of her hot photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram