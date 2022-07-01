Happy Leeteuk Day: 6 of our favourite looks worn by SUPER JUNIOR’s leader

1 / 6

SUPER JUNIOR's Leeteuk

SUPER JUNIOR’s Leeteuk celebrates his birthday today! Born in 1983, the ever-graceful singer, songwriter, presenter, radio personality and actor first made his debut in 2005, as the leader of SM Entertainment’s group SUPER JUNIOR. Apart from his activities as part of the group, Leeteuk is particularly well known for hosting several television shows. From hosting the weekly show ‘M!Countdown’, for a period of time, to ‘Leeteuk’s Love Fighter’, ‘Road Show Quiz Expedition’, and more, Leeteuk’s hosting career spans many varied programs. Not only television programs, but Leeteuk has also taken on the role of MC at multiple year-end awards shows through the years. Not only is Leeteuk an accomplished host and presenter in addition to his prowess as a singer and songwriter, but he has also published a book, in the form of a cookbook targeted at single-person households. Today, on the occasion of his birthday, we have put together a special photo gallery celebrating SUPER JUNIOR’s dependable leader, Leeteuk.

Photo Credit : News1