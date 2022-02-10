PHOTOS: 6 times Super Junior’s Siwon’s striking features left us in awe

1 / 6

Super Junior's Siwon

Making his official debut as part of SM Entertainment’s Super Junior in 2005, South Korean singer, songwriter, model, and actor Choi Siwon has a number of accolades to his name. Even before his official debut as a singer, Siwon had made a brief appearance in a drama, ‘Precious Family’ (2004), as well as modeled in a fashion show (2005). The artist made his film debut in 2006 with ‘A Battle of Wits’, and has since received love as an actor across various projects like SBS’ ‘Oh! My Lady’, KBS’ ‘Poseidon’, MBC’s ‘She Was Pretty’, tvN’s ‘Revolutionary Love’, and more. Siwon has been part of multiple UNICEF campaigns since 2010, and was appointed as the special representative of the South Korea committee for UNICEF on 12 November 2015. In 2015, Siwon became the first Korean to reach 5 million Twitter followers, and was also listed in Forbes magazine’s ‘30 Under 30 Asia’ in 2016. To celebrate Siwon’s birthday, we’ve put together some of our favourite photos of the talented star.

Photo Credit : News1