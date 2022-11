Shah Rukh Khan has turned a year older today!

Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan! Honestly, if you are a die-hard fan of the King Khan of Bollywood, you might just fall short of words to describe his magnanimous personality. Today, as he turns 57 years old, we hope that the Baadshah of our life lives a happy, peaceful, and joyful life ahead. Today, as a treat for his fans, he waved in style for his fans by standing on the terrace of his mansion. Look how happy and cheerful he looks!