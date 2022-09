Surbhi Karnn pics

Surbhi Chandna is among the leading names in the telly industry and got quite famous for her role in the show Naagin 5. Her pairing with Sharad Malhotra was loved by the audience and has a major fan club on Twitter and Instagram. Now the actress is seen in a new show Sherdil Shergill, along with popular Telly star Dheeraj Dhoopar. The promos of the show are available on social media and the fans of the actors are very excited about the new pairing. Surbhi Chandna is very active on social media, and regular shares posts with her fans. But she has never shared much about her personal life. The actress is apparently dating Karnn Sharma for some time now. Here are some adorable pictures of the duo.