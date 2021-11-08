5 times Surbhi Chandna changed the game with her fashionable white coloured outfits

Updated on Nov 08, 2021 09:14 PM IST   |  9.8K
   
    White Short dress

    Surbhi Chandna is among the leading actresses of the television industry and is also on the top of her fashion game. She has a massive fan following on social media owing to her fashion sense and style statement. She is quite fond of white color outfits and here she is looking gorgeous in this white short dress.

    Photo Credit : Surbhi Chandna instagram

    White skirt

    In this picture, she is looking gorgeous in the traditional outfit as she had worn an off-shoulder yellow top crop top and white ethnic long skirt.

    Photo Credit : Surbhi Chandna instagram

    White saree

    In the picture, Surbhi had sported a beautiful white saree along with a stylish baby pink blouse. She has paired it with multiple color bangles and beautiful mojris.

    Photo Credit : Surbhi Chandna instagram

    white co-ord

    In the pictures, she is in a white and grey skirt and top. She is looking picture-perfect for a date in the picture.

    Photo Credit : Surbhi Chandna instagram

    white shirt

    The actress is making heads turn in her white stylish shirt and red mini skirt. She has paired the look with white stilettoes.

    Photo Credit : Surbhi Chandna instagram