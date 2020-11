1 / 5

Surbhi Chandna's red saree looks

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. The beautiful actress made her TV debut with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Later, she was seen in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi... Meri Bhabhi, Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaz, and Sanjivani. Currently, she is entertaining her fans and followers by playing the role of Bani Sharma in the supernatural drama Naagin 5. Fans are in love with her character and everyday looking forward to what will happen next in upcoming episodes. Apart from her acting, Surbhi has always grabbed attention with her ravishing looks. She is one of the most stylish actresses in the TV industry. From keeping it casual to acing a saree look and more, she knows how to make heads turn and leave everyone speechless. She has donned some really stunning outfits over the years. Surbhi has time and again proved that she can pull off any outfit with confidence. She recently shared a beautiful picture of herself looking drop-dead gorgeous in a red saree. The colour red has always been her favourite and she knows how to effortlessly slay in red outfits. Anyone who follows her might know that her love for sarees knows no bounds. Speaking of that, take a look at times she wore a red saree and made jaws drop.

Photo Credit : Surbhi Chandna Instagram