Here are Surbhi Chandna's BEST looks in thigh high slit outfits that prove she is one hell of a stunner

Times when Surbhi Chandna pulled off thigh-high slit outfits with ease

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular and well-known actresses in the TV industry. She first appeared in a special appearance on the very popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2009. She then went on to do shows like Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi...Meri Bhabhi, Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi. The actress is also extremely popular on social media and keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts. She often uploads some of her most gorgeous and attractive pictures which are too hard to miss. From no-makeup looks, vacay photos, throwback photos, fashionable attires to goofy selfies, her social media feed is a delight for all her fans. Surbhi's character on her show Ishqbaaz transforms from a simple, kurta-jeans girl into a diva. The actress has carried her stylish transformation onto the red carpet, too. She says, “I wanted my dresses to tell a story. I have always believed that fashion is about comfort and then style. Not just the clothes, the kind of make-up we wear has also inspired trends on other TV shows. Now, after doing this show, I feel sorry for my contemporaries, who get to wear only traditional or simple saris on their shows.” Speaking of which, her stylish looks often give fashion inspirations to her fans. Here are times the star donned thigh-high slit outfits and looked ravishing as ever!

Photo Credit : Instagram