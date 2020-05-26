Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Surbhi Chandna
/
Here are Surbhi Chandna's BEST looks in thigh high slit outfits that prove she is one hell of a stunner

Here are Surbhi Chandna's BEST looks in thigh high slit outfits that prove she is one hell of a stunner

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular and fashionable stars in the TV industry. Have a look at times when she donned thigh high slit outfits and carried it off with supreme confidence!
6226 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Times when Surbhi Chandna pulled off thigh-high slit outfits with ease

    Times when Surbhi Chandna pulled off thigh-high slit outfits with ease

    Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular and well-known actresses in the TV industry. She first appeared in a special appearance on the very popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2009. She then went on to do shows like Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi...Meri Bhabhi, Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi. The actress is also extremely popular on social media and keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts. She often uploads some of her most gorgeous and attractive pictures which are too hard to miss. From no-makeup looks, vacay photos, throwback photos, fashionable attires to goofy selfies, her social media feed is a delight for all her fans. Surbhi's character on her show Ishqbaaz transforms from a simple, kurta-jeans girl into a diva. The actress has carried her stylish transformation onto the red carpet, too. She says, “I wanted my dresses to tell a story. I have always believed that fashion is about comfort and then style. Not just the clothes, the kind of make-up we wear has also inspired trends on other TV shows. Now, after doing this show, I feel sorry for my contemporaries, who get to wear only traditional or simple saris on their shows.” Speaking of which, her stylish looks often give fashion inspirations to her fans. Here are times the star donned thigh-high slit outfits and looked ravishing as ever!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Stunning as ever in that polka-dotted outfit

    Stunning as ever in that polka-dotted outfit

    Surbhi ups the style quotient as she dons a floral polka-dotted outfit and pulls it off with supreme confidence.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Striking a killer pose

    Striking a killer pose

    As she puts her best foot forward, she also strikes a killer pose.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Nailing the style game with ease

    Nailing the style game with ease

    Surbhi looks wonderful in that outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Vacay look goals

    Vacay look goals

    Here's Surbhi nailing her vacay look with ease.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 11
    Look your glam best at a party

    Look your glam best at a party

    This shimmery outfit is the apt choice for a glam party and Surbhi shows how to pull it off like no one else.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    A head-turner

    A head-turner

    The diva will surely make heads turn with this ravishing look!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    That tan suits her well

    That tan suits her well

    The actress loves her tan and she captioned this pic as, "Welcoming TAN with open arms."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Event ready

    Event ready

    Throwback to the time Surbhi set some major fashion goals for all her fans.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    At her glam best

    At her glam best

    Surbhi looks mesmerising and surreally gorgeous in a red shimmery gown.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Raising the temperature

    Raising the temperature

    Take cues from Surbhi to look gorgeous and dress your best on a date.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

V, RM, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, J Hope and Jin: Which BTS member is the most fashionable? COMMENT NOW
V, RM, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, J Hope and Jin: Which BTS member is the most fashionable? COMMENT NOW
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor look smitten with each other in these candid THROWBACK photos
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor look smitten with each other in these candid THROWBACK photos
On quitting films to casting couch, Samantha Akkineni\'s INTERESTING statements that took the internet by storm
On quitting films to casting couch, Samantha Akkineni's INTERESTING statements that took the internet by storm
Priyanka Chopra\'s summer selfie to Kareena Kapoor\'s no makeup pic, BEST quarantine photos of B town stars
Priyanka Chopra's summer selfie to Kareena Kapoor's no makeup pic, BEST quarantine photos of B town stars
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill\'s lockdown photos prove she is a natural beauty
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's lockdown photos prove she is a natural beauty
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor & Babita’s PHOTOS prove they are the most stylish mother and daughter duo
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor & Babita’s PHOTOS prove they are the most stylish mother and daughter duo

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement