Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna shows her love for the six yards with these ravishing saree looks

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most stylish actresses in the industry. Here are the Naagin 5 actress' best saree looks that are too good to miss.
13295 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Surbhi Chadna's BEST saree looks

    Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular actresses in the industry. The beautiful actress began her TV journey with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashman and this was just the beginning. She later went on to star in many TV serials and impressed everyone with her stellar performances in it. She starred in shows like Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi... Meri Bhabhi, Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaz, and Sanjivani. Currently, she stars as Bani Sharma in the supernatural drama Naagin 5. Surbhi's performance in it yet again proves that she is a brilliant actress. Apart from being known as a wonderful actor, Surbhi has always grabbed attention because of her amazing fashion choices. Undeniably, she is one of the stylish actresses in the industry. She likes to wear whatever she loves and shows everyone how to pull it off effortlessly. The actress' fashion game is always on point. The actress' love for desi outfits is well-known. Be it rocking a salwar suit or slaying in sarees, she knows how to look her best. When it comes to sarees, Surbhi will leave you mesmerised with her stunning saree looks for sure. She can look good in any colour and she has proved it. Speaking of that, here's a look at her ravishing saree looks.

    Photo Credit : Surbhi Chandna Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Beauty personified

    The actress looks beyond pretty in this purple saree.

    Photo Credit : Surbhi Chandna Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Gorgeous and how!

    The actress is looking breathtakingly beautiful in this saree. What do you have to say?

    Photo Credit : Surbhi Chandna Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Stunning

    This look of the actress dressed in a peach floral print saree paired with a sheer lace high neck full-sleeved blouse, Surbhi will leave you mesmerised.

    Photo Credit : Surbhi Chandna Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Could she be any more prettier?

    This saree look of the actress will certainly make your heart skip a beat.

    Photo Credit : Surbhi Chandna Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Sunshine girl

    This saree looks like it is made for her. She looks magnificent in yellow saree.

    Photo Credit : Surbhi Chandna Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Ravishing

    This is one of her best looks. From saree to makeup and hairstyle, everything is on point.

    Photo Credit : Surbhi Chandna Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Love for florals

    Dressed in a floral saree paired with neon blouse, Surbhi looks fabulous.

    Photo Credit : Surbhi Chandna Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Lady in red

    The actress shows how to keep it simple yet stylish.

    Photo Credit : Surbhi Chandna Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Sizzling

    The actress captioned this pic as, "Looking Dreamy in the Colors Borrowed from the Sea."

    Photo Credit : Surbhi Chandna Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Simple yet elegant

    The beautiful actress will leave you crushing on her.

    Photo Credit : Surbhi Chandna Instagram