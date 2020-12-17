Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna shows her love for the six yards with these ravishing saree looks

1 / 11

Surbhi Chadna's BEST saree looks

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular actresses in the industry. The beautiful actress began her TV journey with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashman and this was just the beginning. She later went on to star in many TV serials and impressed everyone with her stellar performances in it. She starred in shows like Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi... Meri Bhabhi, Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaz, and Sanjivani. Currently, she stars as Bani Sharma in the supernatural drama Naagin 5. Surbhi's performance in it yet again proves that she is a brilliant actress. Apart from being known as a wonderful actor, Surbhi has always grabbed attention because of her amazing fashion choices. Undeniably, she is one of the stylish actresses in the industry. She likes to wear whatever she loves and shows everyone how to pull it off effortlessly. The actress' fashion game is always on point. The actress' love for desi outfits is well-known. Be it rocking a salwar suit or slaying in sarees, she knows how to look her best. When it comes to sarees, Surbhi will leave you mesmerised with her stunning saree looks for sure. She can look good in any colour and she has proved it. Speaking of that, here's a look at her ravishing saree looks.

Photo Credit : Surbhi Chandna Instagram