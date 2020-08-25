/
Naagin 5 star Surbhi Chandna's adorable moments with her mom prove she is a mumma's girl
Surbhi Chandna is one of the most loved actresses in the industry. The actress is a mumma's girl. She often shares adorable pictures with her mother. Speaking of that, here are a few cute pictures of the actress with her mom.
A look at Surbhi Chandna's special moments with her mother
Surbhi Chandna is one of the most loved actresses in the industry. She has been creating a huge buzz lately. For the uninitiated, the actress currently stars in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5. She has joined the fifth season of the show and fans are beyond excited. Surbhi made her TV debut with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and later starred in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi... Meri Bhabhi. She won hearts with her performance in Qubool Hai. She essayed the role of Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaz opposite Nakuul Mehta. Fans loved her chemistry with the actor. Before Naagin 5, Surbhi was seen as Dr. Ishani Arora in Sanjivani. On the professional front, she is doing extremely well. On the personal side, as we all know, she is very active on social media. Her social media posts are a delight to her fans. The actress keeps sharing her beautiful pictures making fans fall in love with her. She also often treats fans with her family moments. Surbhi is very close to her family. Going by her social media posts, Surbhi is a mumma's girl. She often shares adorable pictures with her mother. Speaking of that, here are a few beyond adorable pictures of the actress with her mom.
Like mother, like daughter!
This pic is too cute to handle.
Happy faces
She shares a great bond with her mother.
Selfie goals
This mother and daughter selfie is on point.
All smiles
How adorable is this snap!
Cuteness personified!
This pic will certainly make you miss your mother.
BFFs
They are more like BFFs.
Just like her mother
She got good looks from her mother.
That look!
We can't take our eyes off Surbhi!
Mumma's girl
No matter what, she will always be her mumma's girl.
Stylish duo
They are one of the stylish mother and daughter duos in the industry.
