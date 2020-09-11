PHOTOS: When Surbhi Chandna sizzled in a red saree and left fans in awe of her desi look

1 / 8

Surbhi Chandna's ravishing saree look

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most loved actresses in the TV industry. The actress celebrates her birthday today and fans and friends are showering her with sweet birthday wishes. Surbhi made her TV debut with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and later starred in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi... Meri Bhabhi. She impressed fans with her performance in Qubool Hai. Surbhi essayed the role of Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaz opposite Nakuul Mehta. She was later seen as Dr. Ishani Arora in Sanjivani. Currently, she is winning hearts with her performance in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5. Fans are in awe of her. The actress received a surprise as she entered the sets of Naagin 5. Surbhi took to Instagram and shared a video and also revealed how happy she is with all the efforts put in to make her feel extra loved on her birthday. Well, apart from winning hearts with her performances, she also creates buzz due to her stunning looks. From rocking a casual look to slaying in saree and more, Surbhi is always dressed up to the mark. Undoubtedly, she is one of the stylish actresses in the Telly world. She looks good in saree all the time. Surbhi's social media includes many pictures of herself wherein she can be seen wearing a saree and looking absolutely gorgeous. Having said that, here are the actress' throwback photos when she channeled her inner diva as she donned a red saree and left fans mesmerised.

Photo Credit : Instagram