PHOTOS: When Surbhi Chandna sizzled in a red saree and left fans in awe of her desi look

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most loved actresses in the TV industry. Here are the actress' throwback photos when she channeled her inner diva as she donned a red saree and left fans mesmerised.
20681 reads Mumbai Updated: September 11, 2020 05:27 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Surbhi Chandna's ravishing saree look

    Surbhi Chandna's ravishing saree look

    Surbhi Chandna is one of the most loved actresses in the TV industry. The actress celebrates her birthday today and fans and friends are showering her with sweet birthday wishes. Surbhi made her TV debut with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and later starred in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi... Meri Bhabhi. She impressed fans with her performance in Qubool Hai. Surbhi essayed the role of Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaz opposite Nakuul Mehta. She was later seen as Dr. Ishani Arora in Sanjivani. Currently, she is winning hearts with her performance in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5. Fans are in awe of her. The actress received a surprise as she entered the sets of Naagin 5. Surbhi took to Instagram and shared a video and also revealed how happy she is with all the efforts put in to make her feel extra loved on her birthday. Well, apart from winning hearts with her performances, she also creates buzz due to her stunning looks. From rocking a casual look to slaying in saree and more, Surbhi is always dressed up to the mark. Undoubtedly, she is one of the stylish actresses in the Telly world. She looks good in saree all the time. Surbhi's social media includes many pictures of herself wherein she can be seen wearing a saree and looking absolutely gorgeous. Having said that, here are the actress' throwback photos when she channeled her inner diva as she donned a red saree and left fans mesmerised.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Red Alert

    Red Alert

    Surbhi looks truly mesmerising in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Beyond beautiful

    Beyond beautiful

    "Can clearly never go wrong with Red and Very rarely do i wear a saree," captioned Surbhi.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Elegance personified

    Elegance personified

    The actress' beauty will leave you spellbound.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Stunner

    Stunner

    She looks super gorgeous and every bit of a diva.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Ain't nobody like a desi girl

    Ain't nobody like a desi girl

    We love how she kept her look simple yet stylish.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    On point

    On point

    The actress' stunning saree look is on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Aced her desi avatar

    Aced her desi avatar

    Isn't she looking just breathtaking?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

